PA state police ask for help locating missing Port Matilda teenager. Here’s what to know
Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview are asking the public for assistance in finding a missing Centre County teenager.
Skylaa Rayne Figard, 17, of Port Matilda, was last seen at the Taco Bell located at 310 Travelers Road in East Freedom, Blair County, at about 2 p.m. Saturday. She possibly entered and left in a silver sedan of unknown make or model, police wrote in a Sunday news release.
At this time, police do not believe she is in danger.
Figard is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She has a nose piercing and is believed to be wearing a necklace with a double heart pendant. Her last known clothing description is unknown.
Anyone with information about Figard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview at 814-355-7545.