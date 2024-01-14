PA state police ask for help locating missing Port Matilda teenager. Here’s what to know

Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview are asking the public for assistance in finding a missing Centre County teenager.

Skylaa Rayne Figard, 17, of Port Matilda, was last seen at the Taco Bell located at 310 Travelers Road in East Freedom, Blair County, at about 2 p.m. Saturday. She possibly entered and left in a silver sedan of unknown make or model, police wrote in a Sunday news release.

At this time, police do not believe she is in danger.

Figard is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She has a nose piercing and is believed to be wearing a necklace with a double heart pendant. Her last known clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information about Figard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview at 814-355-7545.

