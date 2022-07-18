PA State Police investigating husband/wife murder-suicide in Carbon County

Pennsylvania State Police in Lehighton confirmed a husband and wife murder-suicide that took place in Nesquehoning Borough on Sunday morning.

According to a release from PSP, members of the Lehighton Station responded to a report of a deceased male and female inside a residence at 116 Coal Street in Carbon County at 7:10 a.m. on July 17.

Both victims — later identified as Leonard L. Lauchnor, 91, and Josephine Launchnor, 89 — were found in their bedroom, deceased as a result of apparent gunshot wounds.

A subsequent investigation determined that Leonard L. Lauchnor shot his wife Josephine Launchor, and then turned the gun on himself. Police report there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

Corporal Richard W. Mrak of Troop N – Lehighton's Criminal Investigation Unit is the lead investigator for the case.

The Carbon County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: PSP Lehighton reports murder-suicide in Nesquehoning Borough