PA State Police: Teen found safe, statewide Amber Alert cancelled
UPDATE: The teen Pennsylvania State Police put out a statewide Amber Alert for has been found safe.
Pennsylvania State Police thanks everyone for their assistance.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
14-year-old girl charged with arson after fire destroys Walmart Pennsylvania State Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting, strangling several women Coronavirus: FDA OKs updated Moderna, Pfizer booster shots that target omicron VIDEO: Pittsburgh gearing up for another jam-packed weekend of events DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts