Pa. State Police looking to ID man who drowned in Susquehanna River in Bradford County

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for help from the public to identify a man whose body was found in the Susquehanna River in eastern Bradford County.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 30, troopers from the Towanda state police barracks were called to Standing Stone Township for a report of a deceased male in the river.

A forensic pathologist performed an autopsy on the body and determined death was caused by drowning and is not suspicious in any manner, state police said.

The man's identity is not known at this time. He is described as about 40 years old, around 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with short hair and facial stubble. He was found wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with a social media cartoon on it.

Public safety Suspect in custody after homicide investigation into shooting death of woman in Knoxville

Anyone with information about the identity of the victim is asked to contact the state police criminal investigation unit at 570-265-2186.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Man found dead in Susquehanna River in Bradford County, ruled drowning