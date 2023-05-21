Pa. state police looking to identify suspects accused of melting public toilet with fireworks

Pennsylvania state police are asking for the public’s help to identify the persons of interest in a criminal mischief incident.

According to state police out of Uniontown, the incident, which led to damaged property, happened at Jacob’s Creek Park in Bullskin Township.

State police believe the incident happened between Monday, May 8 and Thursday, May 11.

According to officials, the suspect or suspects lit multiple fireworks inside the woman’s restroom, causing the plastic toilet to melt into the cistern.

If you have any information on this incident, state police are asking you to contact them and reference incident PA23-611217.

