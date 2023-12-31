Pa. state police trooper stabbed while serving warrant in northern Berks County

Dec. 31—A New Jersey man has been charged in the Saturday morning stabbling of a state trooper from the Hamburg station, state police said.

Bradley Odenath, 27, Pine Hill, N.J., has been committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail on charges of aggravated and simple assault, harassment, resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person.

Troopers gave the following account:

Two troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of Bachmoll Road in Tilden Township to serve a warrant at 8:42 a.m. One of the troopers was stabbed numerous times in the leg.

The injured trooper was taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital at Cedar Crest, where he was treated for his injuries and released.