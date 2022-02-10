Pa state police: Wyalusing man killed in car-pedestrian crash in Bradford County

A Bradford County man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle while walking along a roadway Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda identified the victim as Donald D. Allis, 80, of Wyalusing.

Allis was walking across C.C. Allis Road in Orwell Township, Bradford County, around 7:51 a.m. Wednesday, when he was struck by a southbound 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 27-year-old Ryan T. Strope, of Rome, Pennsylvania, troopers said.

Allis was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative from the Bradford County Coroner's Office.

Strope was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

The roadway was closed to traffic for several hours following the incident.

State police were also assisted at the scene by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, HOPS EMS Service of Wyalusing, Guthrie EMS, the LeRaysville and Herrick fire departments, and Jack Williams Towing.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Bradford County, Pa. pedestrian struck by car and killed