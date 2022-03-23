Funeral for PA State Trooper Martin Mack of Bristol to be held next week

The funeral for Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin Mack III of Bristol Borough, who was killed Monday by a suspected drunken driver while on duty, will be held next week.

A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel Church on Levittown Parkway in Tullytown, according to the Rev. Dennis Mooney, pastor of St. Mark Church in Bristol, where the trooper's family are parishioners. More service details are expected in the coming days, the funeral home making the arrangements stated.

A large contingent of law enforcement is expected at the Mass.

More spacious than St. Mark's Church, which is undergoing renovations, St. Michael's can hold 1,200 people in the upper church and another 800 in the basement, Mooney said. State and local police are working out parking arrangements for the service.

Trooper Branden Sisca, of Trappe, was also killed and services for him are also pending. A 28-year-old Allenton man also died in the crash on Interstate 95. The driver has been charged with murder and other offenses, including driving under the influence.

Mack, the father of two young girls, was a lacrosse goaltender in college at Albright and volunteered to help the Harry S Truman High School team when he wasn’t serving as a trooper or with the Pennsylvania National Guard.

More: PA state trooper from Bristol who was killed in line of duty on I-95 remembered as dad, Truman coach

Sisca, the chief of the Trappe Fire Co., was preparing to be a father as his wife is expecting their first child in July. His own father is Montgomery County Sheriff Deputy Craig Sisca, a 10-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

The two troopers died early Monday morning while trying to help a male pedestrian off of the southbound Interstate 95 expressway in Philadelphia near the city’s sports stadiums.

All three men were struck and killed by a speeding vehicle driven by a 21-year old woman who was charged Tuesday with three counts of third-degree murder and multiple other charges in the tragic event.

Story continues

More: Police charge driver with DUI, murder in I-95 crash that killed two PA state troopers

Troopers Mack and Sisca arrived around 12:45 a.m. Monday at the scene and were trying to take the pedestrian into custody and walk him back to their vehicle when the woman’s vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed” struck all three, State Police Capt. James Kemm said Monday, the Associated Press reported.

The driver of the speeding vehicle was identified by state police Tuesday as Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville. Police said in a press release that she was driving under the influence when she struck and killed the three men.

The two state troopers and the pedestrian, identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, all died at the scene. The troopers were thrown into the northbound lanes. The driver waited at the scene while other motorists attempted to help the two fallen troopers.

A procession of dozens of police vehicles brought Mack's body to the Wade Funeral Home in Bristol on Monday. Both troopers previously had authorized organ donations to the Gift of Life Program, state police confirmed.

Verified Go Fund Me pages have been set up for both the Mack and Sisca families.

More: 2 Pennsylvania state troopers, civilian killed in suspected DUI crash, police say

More: Beware of scam phone calls soliciting donation for fallen Pennsylvania State Troopers

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Funeral for PA State Trooper Martin Mack of Bristol to be held next week