PA state troopers to have ‘enhanced presence’ at Indiana Area Senior High School Friday

Pennsylvania state troopers will have an ‘enhanced presence’ at Indiana Area Senior High School on Friday, as police investigate a threat at the school.

According to state police, the Indiana Area School District told police about a handwritten threat with racially insensitive comments on a bathroom wall at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the school was evacuated, an investigation was initiated, surveillance video was reviewed, and information was gathered and assessed.

Pittsburgh Police canine units and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search of the school.

In a press release, police said that the threat could not be substantiated based on the results of the search.

The school district administration requested a police presence at the school on Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police encourages students and parents to report suspicious activity to school administrators and law enforcement. Anonymous reports can be made 24/7 via the Safe2SaySomething program.

