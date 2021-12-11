PA Superior Court affirms sex assault conviction

Dec. 11—The Pennsylvania Superior Court has upheld a 2020 indecent assault conviction against a former Susquehanna University student.

Pratigya Thakur, of Bronx, N.Y., was charged with sexually assaulting a female Susquehanna student at the Selinsgrove campus in 2019 and was convicted the following year in Snyder County Court of two counts of misdemeanor indecent assault.

She was sentenced by visiting Senior Judge Dudley Anderson in February 2021 to serve a three- to 24-month sentence, less one day, in Snyder County Prison. Thakur is also required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

The victim testified at trial that she was assaulted by Thakur, who knew she was too intoxicated to give consent to having physical relations.

"I'm grateful for the victim's courage in coming forward and that the jury heard the truth in the victim's testimony so that the defendant could be held accountable," District Attorney Michael Piecuch said.

He also credited Susqhehanna University Public Safety with conducting an "exceptional investigation."