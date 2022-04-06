Pa. Superior Court gives DA permission to appeal in case of ex-cop who shot handcuffed man

The Pennsylvania Superior Court has given permission for the York County District Attorney’s Office to appeal a judge’s decision denying its motion to drop the criminal case against a former Southwestern Regional police officer who shot a man in handcuffs.

The court issued a two-sentence order on Monday that clears the way for an appeal to proceed in the case of Stu Harrison, who was a more than 15-year veteran of the Southwestern Regional Police Department.

Harrison’s attorneys, Chris Ferro and Ed Paskey, filed a similar petition asking for permission to appeal, which the court also granted.

Former Southwestern Regional Police Officer Stu Harrison is seen in this file photo from 2003.

Previous coverage:York County district attorney asks for 2nd time to appeal in case of ex-cop who shot man in handcuffs in Spring Grove

On May 30, 2018, Harrison responded to the Santander Bank on West Hanover Street in Spring Grove and shot Ryan Smith in the leg after he refused to get into the back of a police car. He was handcuffed.

Harrison told investigators that he meant to grab his TASER X26. But he reported that he instead pulled out and fired his Glock 17, the Pennsylvania State Police said.

Related:York County DA cannot drop case against ex-cop who shot man man in handcuffs in Spring Grove, judge again rules

Smith, 36, of Jackson Township, later pleaded guilty to defiant trespass and disorderly conduct for one year of probation. His mother, Christine, has stated that he had been released the day before from a psychiatric unit and was confused.

They oppose the efforts to drop the case.

When reached on Wednesday, Christine Smith said, "We're not going to get justice in the criminal courts. It's obvious. It's four years." She then added, "Hopefully, we'll get justice somewhere."

Read:Former Southwestern Regional police officer charged with shooting handcuffed man in Spring Grove

Prosecutors recently tried for a second time to drop the case, arguing that there was insufficient evidence to prevail at trial because an independent witness, Harry Harrington, died in 2019. But President Judge Maria Musti Cook denied the request, describing the DA’s legal reasoning as “lame.”

Story continues

Harrison, 60, now of Bluffton, South Carolina, is charged with simple assault and free on his own recognizance.

The Southwestern Regional Police Department disbanded in 2019.

Also of interest:Justice must be served for my brother in the case against former Southwestern Regional police officer (opinion)

Dylan Segelbaum is the courthouse reporter at the York Daily Record, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Contact him at dsegelbaum@ydr.com, by phone at 717-916-3981 or on Twitter @dylan_segelbaum.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Ex-Southwestern Regional Police Officer Stu Harrison: DA can appeal