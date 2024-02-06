PA Superior Court: Milton Clark's guilty plea to fatally stabbing nephew must stand

Feb. 6—An uncle's guilty plea to third-degree murder in the fatal stabbing death of his nephew must stand, the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled in an eight page opinion that overturned a Luzerne County judge's decision that nixed the plea agreement.

The appellate court ruling issued Tuesday by a panel of three-Superior Court judges sent the case of Milton Darius Clark, 63, back before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to honor the plea agreement with prosecutors.

Wilkes-Barre police alleged Clark stabbed his nephew, Tarese Rahjaan Previlon, 17, during a fight inside their Holland Street residence on April 23, 2019. Previlon died two weeks after the fight. An autopsy revealed Previlon died from a stab wound to his heart.

Court records say Clark was peeping on the boy's mother taking a bath. The woman screamed when she noticed Clark and yelled for yer son to get Clark out of the house, resulting in the fight, court records say.

After Clark was arrested, he was deemed incompetent to stand trial following a competency hearing in July 2020. Court proceedings were stayed until Clark was found well enough to face trial.

In December 2020, Clark's mental health improved and a trial date was scheduled.

Prior to jury selection on Aug. 26, 2022, Clark pled guilty to third-degree murder but mentally ill. The plea agreement with District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and assistant district attorneys Carly Levandoski, Drew McLaughlin and James McMonagle did not seek a specific sentence, which was left at the discretion of Sklarosky.

A pre-sentence investigation recommended a minimum sentence of 18 years.

When Clark appeared to be sentenced on Oct. 12, 2022, Clark, through his attorneys Maura A. Tunis and William J. Watt III, sought to withdraw his guilty plea as he expected to be sentenced to a lesser term in prison.

During the Oct. 12, 2022, hearing, it was the first time Clark raised a self-defense claim.

Sklarosky allowed Clark to withdrawal his guilty plea resulting in prosecutors filing an appeal.

The Superior Court noted in their decision that Clark's guilty plea was "knowingly, voluntary and intelligently" entered and accepted, and Clark's self-defense claim is "void of any evidence or proffer of evidence that would support the defense."