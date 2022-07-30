Pa. teacher suspended after Jan. 6 fired for not working

A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 in Washington is being fired for refusing to return to work.

Allentown School District board of school directors voted Thursday to fire him after he didn’t show up to work.

Moorehead says he did not return to work because of safety concerns.

