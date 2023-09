TechCrunch

Hong Kong-based crypto company Mixin announced on Sunday that it was breached and that the hackers stole around $200 million. “In the early morning of September 23, 2023 Hong Kong time, the database of Mixin Network's cloud service provider was attacked by hackers, resulting in the loss of some assets,” the company wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Mixin describes its product as an “open and transparent decentralized ledger, which is collectively booked and maintained by 35 mainnet nodes.”