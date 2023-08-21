Pa. trooper involved in crash that killed Troy teacher charged with vehicular homicide

A Pennsylvania state trooper who was involved in a fatal crash in Tioga County in February that killed a teacher from Troy is being charged with vehicular homicide.

An investigation into the fiery crash indicated Trooper Michael J. Brown attempted to pass a vehicle illegally across the double yellow lines on U.S. Route 6 in Sullivan Township the night of Feb. 11, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

As a result, Brown's vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, struck an oncoming GMC Acadia, killing the driver, 47-year-old Christine Woodward, Henry said.

Brown, 35, who is also from Troy, was reportedly off duty but was on his way to work at the Mansfield state police barracks at the time of the crash.

In an attempt to pass a westbound vehicle in front of him, Brown crossed double yellow lines and struck Woodward's oncoming vehicle, which was ascending a hill on the roadway, Henry said. The collision took place near the intersection of Route 6 and Aumick Road, about halfway between Troy and Mansfield.

Following the collision, Woodward's vehicle caught fire. Brown attempted to pull her from the car, but the flames prevented him from reaching her, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Woodward, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was a teacher in the Troy Area School District for nearly 15 years and worked as an elementary teacher at East Troy, WR Croman and Intermediate schools.

Brown turned himself in Monday afternoon, and bail was set at $50,000 unsecured, the Attorney General's Office said.

