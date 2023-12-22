PA Turnpike: Motorists will see 5% increase in tolls next year

For many Keystone State motorists, traveling along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will become more expensive in the new year.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is reminding the public that rate increases will take effect on Jan. 7. All customers using an E-ZPass and Toll By Plate will see a 5% toll increase, including commercial vehicles.

“As in previous years, the (commission) is obligated to raise rates annually as part of its legislative mandate to provide PennDOT supplemental funding for transit systems around the state as outlined by Act 44 of 2007,” said Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “While these payments were once $450 million a year, they have been reduced to $50 million annually. However, our organization had to borrow to make those payments, which total nearly $8 billion.”

How much will rates increase?

For passenger vehicles, the turnpike commission's most common rate for motorists using Toll By Plate will increase from $4.40 to $4.70. For E-ZPass customers, the most common rate will increase from $1.80 to $1.90. The most common rates for tractor-trailers will be $15.20 for E-ZPass users and $30.90 for Toll By Plate drivers, increased from $14.40 and $29.40, respectively.

While the rate hikes may seem negligible, they can quickly add up for those traveling across Pennsylvania often. When driving from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, motorists must pay $74.40 when using Toll By Plate services and $36.50 when using an E-ZPass, an increase of $3.60 and $1.80, respectively.

Many toll payments to drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike fund transportation projects that have nothing to do with the highway.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission officials said the increased fees allow crews to continue working on the roadway and provide a better experience for drivers.

“We recognize that our customers pay a premium when they choose to travel on the PA Turnpike,” Compton said. “In return, we endeavor to provide a dependable, premium experience that gets our customers safely to their destinations in a timely fashion.”

Why are toll rates increasing?

Toll hikes were historically rare for turnpike travelers until state legislators passed Act 44 of 2007.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission was ordered to pay $450 million to partners at PennDOT each year for public services such as highways, bridges and public transit. The terms of the deal were later amended by Act 89 of 2013, requiring those funds to be dedicated to public transit improvements.

A visualization of the increasing "most common" toll rates provided by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The rates, which are not adjusted for inflation, show the progression from 2009 to potential prices in 2030. A notable increase occurred in the transition from cash to the Toll By Plate program.

To meet the requirements, turnpike officials took out several large loans. Although the PennDOT payments were reduced to $50 million in 2022, the agency reports that its debt has risen to nearly $14 billion, requiring toll increases through 2053 to cover the sizable loans.

“Before we ask customers to pay higher rates, we make sure that we’re keeping our costs as low as possible,” Compton said. “It’s about fiscal restraint. We budget conservatively and consistently deliver expenses at or below those numbers.”

Tolls along the road are nearly three times higher than in 2009. At that time, the most common toll on the road was 95 cents (approximately $1.38 in 2023.)

Significant fees were also accrued when officials decided to go "cashless" with tolling services in 2019, which saw rates increase to offset the transition.

