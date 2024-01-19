Pa. unemployment rate at 3.5% in December; non-farm jobs at record high

Jan. 19—WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.5% in December.

The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged from November at 3.7%.

The Commonwealth's unemployment rate was eight-tenths of a percentage point below its December 2022 level of 4.3%, while the national rate was up two-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for December 2023.

Pennsylvania's civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 12,000 over the month due mostly to a gain in resident employment.

Pennsylvania's total non-farm jobs were up 6,200 over the month to a record high of 6,182,700. This was the 11th record high in 2023.

Jobs increased from November in five of the 11 industry super-sectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+4,800), which rose to a record high. Two other super-sectors — construction and financial activities — also rose to record high levels in December.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 111,700 with gains in nine of the 11 super-sectors. Education & health services (+58,400) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among super-sectors.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. December data are preliminary and subject to revision.

