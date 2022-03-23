PA woman charged in DUI deaths of 2 state troopers, civilian bragged she was ‘best drunk driver’ weeks before

The woman accused of killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian while allegedly driving under the influence bragged about being the "best drunk driver ever" weeks before the killings, according to a social media post.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, faces several charges, including three counts of third-degree murder , three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and two counts of second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer.

Authorities said she fatally struck state troopers Branden T. Sisca, 29, Martin F. Mack III, 33, who were assisting a pedestrian, identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, around 1 a.m. Monday on Interstate 95.

The troopers responded to the scene after passing motorists reported someone walking in the southbound lanes of the freeway. They found Oliveras and were escorting him to a patrol vehicle when they were struck by Webb, the state police said.

She was arrested at the scene.

In a Jan. 15 tweet, Webb appeared to boast about being able to drive while intoxicated.

"If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever," the post reads.

On Jan. 21, she posted: "I get drunk & start saying anything," among several posts referring to drinking alcohol over several weeks.

Just before the troopers and Oliveras were killed, Webb was pulled over by the state police. The stop was cut short because of reports of someone walking on the freeway.

Mack joined the Pennsylvania State Police in 2014 and Sisca joined in February 2021. Both were assigned to the department's Troop K section in Philadelphia.

Hours after the deadly incident, state police Commissioner Robert Evanchick said his department was "heartbroken" of their deaths.

On Tuesday, Webb was escorted from the state police barracks in handcuffs that belonged to the deceased troopers. After the charges against her were made public, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner extended his condolences and said his office will "now seek to ensure this defendant is held accountable for her alleged actions that resulted in this senseless loss of life."

In total, she faces 18 criminal charges.