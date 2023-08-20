Pablo Escobar’s nephew in inheritance dispute with 'father who wants me to dead'

Nicolás Escobar has refused to give the items to his father

Pablo Escobar’s relatives are in a dispute over a collection of some of his most-prized possessions, with the notorious drug lord’s descendants at odds over museum exhibits.

Nicolás Escobar, who describes himself as “Don Pablo’s favourite nephew”, claims he is the rightful owner of the lavish cars, motorbikes, designer clothes and rare photographs and wants them for an exhibition he has opened in honour of the cocaine kingpin.

But his father Roberto, who is Escobar’s brother and was an accountant for the cartel, has also claimed ownership over the unlikely trove of Narco memorabilia.‌

The items were until recently housed in Medellin’s Pablo Escobar Museum - run by Roberto - which gave visiting tourists a snapshot of the billionaire drug lord’s notorious life before being demolished in July.‌

Nicolás told the Telegraph that his father, who reportedly wants him dead over the dispute, has refused to pass on the belongings he argues he has the right to inherit.

‌“My sister called me and told me not to try and enter [my father’s] house,” Nicolás, 53, said.

“If you enter, she told me, someone would kill me—because our father gave the order.”

‌“Since then, I haven’t been able to get what is really mine: things that are mine that once belonged to Pablo,” he added. “He [Roberto] took those things from me.”

‌Nicolás claimed his father had, on at least four occasions, sent hit-men to his house in the Colombian city of Medellin - where the wealthy crime gang ran its enterprise during the 1980s and 1990s.

‌“I now have protection from the Colombian state and this building has bulletproof doors,” he added from his museum’s office, which was surrounded by guards.

“He [Roberto] still thinks he can do what he wants, that he’s in the mafia, that he is a boss,” he said, never referring to him as his father but always as “that man”.

‌The collection of luxury items at the centre of the dispute includes a pink Harley Davidson as well as, it is claimed, a handgun once owned by Al Capone.

‌“Those things are very old and luxurious,” Nicolás, whose own museum contains a scattering of cars and paintings, said of the collection.

“He [Roberto] has told me that if I’m a real man, I should go and get them [the items] off him. I’m not that stupid.”

The museum run by Roberto was torn down in July after it was discovered to have been built without the right permits.

‌Locals have since begun to speculate that the real reason for the museum’s closure was that the Mayor was opposed to the “narco tours” that glorified the city’s dark past.

At the height of Pablo Escobar’s success, he controlled 80 per cent of the cocaine that was smuggled to the United States.‌

In some parts of Medellín he is still remembered fondly. He cultivated a Robin Hood image by building an entire neighbourhood, and was generous to the poor.

‌But the story is mostly grim. The Medellín Cartel would pay young men from the slums to murder policemen - sending the city’s murder rate soaring to become the highest in the world.

Escobar was also responsible for bombing an airliner and ordering the murder of thousands of others, including politicians and journalists.‌

Escobar was eventually shot dead on a rooftop in Medellin in 1993.‌

