Pablo Guzmán, longtime CBS New York TV reporter who 'spoke truth to power,' dies

Pablo Guzmán, a seasoned American television personality and senior correspondent for WCBS-TV in New York City, died Sunday at the age of 73.

CBS 2 News, where Guzmán had been a reporter since 1995, confirmed his death in a statement.

Guzmán's journalistic career spanned decades, during which he covered a diverse range of topics including crime, local politics, the courts, and his passion, the New York Yankees, the TV outlet reported.

Reporter Pablo Guzman, center, and his cameraman, George Mitchell, right, for CBS News arrive at 38 Woodmere Road in Cedar Grove in 2008, the residence of Stanton Popewiny, 23, of Philadelphia, and Eugene Hrabarchuck.

A Bronx native, Guzmán was a proud graduate of the Bronx High School of Science and later pursued his education at the State University of New York at Old Westbury.

Beyond his television work, he showcased his writing skills through contributions to notable publications such as the Village Voice, Billboard, Rolling Stone and the New York Daily News.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Guzmán "was a son of the Bronx who spoke truth to power and held leaders to account."

"Our city is a better place because of the work he did and he will be truly missed," Adams posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Guzmán is survived by his wife, Debbie, children Angela and Daniel, and his mother, Sally.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Pablo Guzmán, longtime reporter for CBS New York TV, dies