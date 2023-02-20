The PAB's embattled former acting manager has resigned from the agency. What we know

Duwaine Bascoe resigned from his role as acting chief of investigations at the Police Accountability Board, a spokesperson confirmed.

Bascoe served as acting manager of the PAB for about six months last year while the city investigated personnel complaints involving the agency's executive director. His departure was preceded by internal strife at the agency. During Bascoe's time leading the PAB, former and current employees have accused him of fostering a hostile work environment.

Attempts to reach Bascoe on Monday for comment failed. He was not immediately available to answer questions about his tenure and has not responded to accusations made against him by current and former PAB employees.

A PAB spokesperson said Bascoe resigned Thursday morning. When asked whether Boscoe gave a reason, the spokesperson said the PAB cannot comment on personnel matters.

What happened at the PAB during Duwaine Boscoe's tenure as acting manager?

Duwaine Bascoe was the acting manager of the Police Accountability Board between May and November 2022. Bascoe's tenure was marred with accusations of hostility and a mass exodus of staff. After returning to his position as acting chief of investigations in December, Bascoe resigned from the agency this week.

Bascoe's time in the leadership role was marked by a mass exodus of staff. Thirteen employees were fired or resigned under Bascoe's tenure, leaving the PAB without nearly one-third of its workers.

Former and current PAB employees accuse Bascoe of mismanaging the watchdog agency and retaliating against critics.

Remaining employees called for Bascoe's termination last fall. PAB Workers United, the agency's unionized employees, did not return a request for comment Monday.

What's next for the PAB?

After firing the agency's executive director, Conor Dwyer Reynolds, in November, the PAB's advisory board also voted to remove Bascoe from his temporary role as acting manager. He returned to his former position as acting chief of investigations.

In December, the PAB hired Sherry Walker-Cowart to serve as the agency's interim executive director. A search for a permanent leader is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the agency is working to regain its footing after a year of internal strife and criticism of slow progress from other city leaders. The agency began to accept reports of police conduct from the community in June 2022. Eight months and nearly 300 reports later, it has yet to produce a single complete investigation.

In an interview this month, Walker-Cowart said she expects to bring the board a handful of completed investigations ready for their review this spring.

