Will a PAC 12 or BIG 12 team make the CFP this year?
FTW college football writers Michelle Martinelli and Caroline Darney debate if any team from the PAC 12 or Big 12 can make a run at the CFP this year.
FTW college football writers Michelle Martinelli and Caroline Darney debate if any team from the PAC 12 or Big 12 can make a run at the CFP this year.
Bowl Projections: The preseason call at the possible post-season matchups and College Football Playoff games going into the 2022 campaign.
Who are the best players in the American Athletic Conference going into the 2022 college football season? They're highlighted in the CFN 2022 Preseason All-American Athletic Conference team and top 30 players.
As if you need more things to watch!
We talked to @MarkRogersTV about the legacies great football coaches and innovators build. Lincoln Riley can join the sport's icons if he hits it out of the park at #USC.
Casey Thompson will face his first test of the season on Saturday.
Recently assassinated Russian propagandist Daria Dugina was not an “innocent victim of war”, as recently claimed by Catholic religious leader Pope Francis, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the Holy See, Andriy Yurash, said on Twitter on Aug. 24.
Kansas State football emerged from preseason camp healthier and with greater depth than in recent years.
Every investor in The Kroger Co. ( NYSE:KR ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 73% stake...
Oklahoma starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named one of college football's most intriguing quarterbacks for the 2022 season.
Our Riley Files Oklahoma insider said Lincoln Riley's run-pass mixture was overly scrutinized. What matters is how well the O-line can facilitate running the ball.
The five Mountain West teams playing in Week 0 has new faces atop their respective depth charts. These players could be most crucial.
The last major change in the Pac-12 came with the addition of Colorado and Utah in 2011, an expansion met with excitement. The Pac-12's future is still up in the air, whether it's standing pat with 10 teams, expanding or losing more schools to other major conferences. The Pac-12 has put two teams through to the CFP and none since Washington lost to Alabama in the 2017 national semifinals.
Kroger's brand ambassador appears in his first commercial.
Boise State and Air Force lead the way in the combined view of 30 different preseason rankings.
Pac-12 Networks lead football analyst Yogi Roth breaks down his top six incoming transfers for the 2022 Pac-12 football season.
Which teams in the Power Five conferences should rebound from a mediocre 2021 and make a whole lot of noise?
Stewart Mandel calls his prediction "the most contrarian thing I've ever written."
Fotios Geas, 55, Paul DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were indicted last week on charges of conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the 2018 beating death of the notorious mobster
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he faced a cold dose of reality late in his career that ultimately convinced him to step away from the NFL.
Desmond Howard said that Saturday is a must-win for Scott Frost and Nebraska football.