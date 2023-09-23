PAC with ties to Trump foe spent $15K on Somerset County primary

Sep. 23—SOMERSET, Pa. — A political action committee funded by allies of one of former President Donald Trump's fiercest foes funneled more than $15,000 into a heated, but otherwise low-spending, campaign for Somerset County commissioner this spring.

Ads by Virginia-based Resolute Republic supporting Republican candidates Brian Fochtman and Irv Kimmel Jr. ran days before the pair defeated incumbent Commissioners Gerald Walker and Colleen Dawson, both fellow Republicans, in the primary election.

That has since led a Somerset County opponent to allege during a Sept. 12 Somerset County Election Board meeting that "dark money" was being used to influence the race.

Documents filed with the Pennsylvania Department of State and Somerset County's election and voter registration office show that the political action committee (PAC) backed candidates in primary races in 11 Pennsylvania counties, Somerset County among them.

Both Fochtman and Kimmel have said repeatedly they have no ties to Resolute Republic and hadn't heard of the group until ads with their photos started appearing in neighbors' mailboxes.

"We're surprised too," Kimmel said.

Who are they?

The Resolute Republic PAC was registered on March 28 in Pennsylvania through the Department of State. Its mailing address matches a UPS store in Virginia.

Greg Ridenour, of Minooka, Illinois, is listed as the committee's chairman. Filings with the Department of State, which were also filed in the Somerset County election office, list Taylor Reed, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, as its treasurer.

Ridenour worked under former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Capitol Hill.

Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, is an Air National Guard veteran who was a frequent Trump critic. He was often a centrist voice and drew ire in some conservative circles for his role on the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Resolute Republic's sole source of funding is Washington, D.C.-based Keep Country First Policy Action, documents show. Keep Country First contributed the entire $400,000 that Resolute Republic reported statewide, including in Somerset County.

Keep Country First Executive Director Zach Hunter also worked as a congressional staffer under Kinzinger, records show.

Efforts to reach Hunter and Ridenour for comment Friday were unsuccessful. But Hunter spoke with Politico in August 2022 and described the organization as focused on the county level and committed to fighting "toxic partisanship."

"It's vital for our democracy that we have people of good faith to fairly administer election laws and restore trust in our institutions," Hunter said.

"Our political and policy discussions have for too long been driven by the most extreme voices," the group's website adds. "The center must hold."

Over the past year, Keep Country First injected money into races to help Republican candidates defeat opponents linked to Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement. It spent $1.4 million to help Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger beat Trump's pick for that seat, then-U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, Politico reported in 2022.

The committee jumped into the Somerset County race in a contentious election year.

In a county where Trump outgained now-President Joe Biden nearly eight to one in votes in 2020's presidential election, the current commissioners — Republicans Walker and Dawson and Democrat Pamela Tokar-Ickes — have been under steady attack, particularly online, since they started enforcing COVID-19 protocols and guidelines in 2020.

Fochtman, the county's prothonotary, and Kimmel have campaigned as a "more conservative" alternative. Their supporters are regulars at recent meetings, attacking the commissioners' response to the ongoing labor shortage and their spending decisions.

Local spending

Resolute Republic filed its own forms with Somerset County, documenting a combined $15,175.22 spent to support the Fochtman-Kimmel team through mail advertisements and automated text messages, documents show.

That's more than three of the five remaining commissioner candidates spent on their own campaigns, reports logged with the county show.

By comparison, Kimmel and the Friends of Irvin Kimmel Jr. committee spent a combined $24,302 through early June — the most recent reporting deadline.

Walker and his separate Committee to Re-Elect Gerald Walker reported a total of more than $15,550.

Tokar-Ickes spent $9,260; another $200 in expenses were listed on her re-election committee's report.

James Shepley, the other Democratic nominee, who did not appear to do any advertising in the spring, filed a report listing no expenditures.

PAC contributions are far more common in state and federal races. Campaign finance laws require them to file reports, and candidates must indicate if they are working together on campaigns.

Ads must also be marked by their funding source, which Resolute Republic appears to have done with two Fochtman and Kimmel ads.

"Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee," the mailers state.

Kimmel said that should be clear to voters.

"If I was working with them, I think they at least would have gotten my name right," he said Friday.

One campaign mailer, which bears his photo, has his last name spelled "Kimmell."

That's only part of what confuses Kimmel, he said. He said he not only is unfamiliar with Resolute Republic, but also has never heard of Ridenour, Hunter or their former boss, Kinzinger.

"I don't know why they'd send these (ads) out for us," he said, "or any of the other county races. I don't know anything about them."

Fochtman said he only recognized Kinzinger from Fox News and described him as a RINO, or "Republican in Name Only."

"Why they would've picked us, instead of the other side, I don't get it," he said.

But Kimmel said he's not sure what anyone could do about it.

"It's like, if someone makes a Trump sign for their yard," he said, "how could the Trump (campaign) be responsible for it?"

Somerset County Election Director Tina Pritts said she couldn't recall the last time an outside PAC spent money on a local campaign.

Resolute Republic spent money in other counties, including Blair, Fulton and Washington, but did not spend on the Cambria County commissioner race this spring.

Cambria County Election Director Maryann Dillon said she did not receive filings from any political action committees this year for the race. She was also surprised that it had occurred in Somerset County.

"You just don't see that," Dillon said. "Not for local candidates, anyway."