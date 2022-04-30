PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.34

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.34 per share on the 1st of June. This makes the dividend yield 3.4%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

See our latest analysis for PACCAR

PACCAR's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, PACCAR was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 214% of cash flows. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 28.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 42%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.72, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.86. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

We Could See PACCAR's Dividend Growing

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that PACCAR has grown earnings per share at 7.0% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for PACCAR's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Story continues

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about PACCAR's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While PACCAR is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, PACCAR has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.