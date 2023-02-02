PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over PACCAR's (NASDAQ:PCAR) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for PACCAR, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$3.7b ÷ (US$33b - US$7.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, PACCAR has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 11% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured PACCAR's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is PACCAR's ROCE Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 14% and the business has deployed 53% more capital into its operations. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On PACCAR's ROCE

To sum it up, PACCAR has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 103% return they've received over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

PACCAR does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

