Pace contractor facing animal cruelty charges for shooting and killing escaped donkey

A livestock contractor is facing animal cruelty charges after shooting and killing an escaped donkey last week.

On April 12, Santa Rosa County Sheriff's deputies responded to an animal complaint of a donkey roaming unattended on Deaton Bridge Road. An independent livestock contractor, Philip Hayes, 54, of Pace, was contacted for assistance in capturing the animal and locating its owner.

A short time later Hayes arrived, told SRSO deputies he did not need their help and the deputies left the area, according to Hayes' arrest report.

According to witnesses, Hayes initially used his truck to corral the donkey up a long driveway into a more fenced area of the property. He reportedly then approached the donkey and fed it by hand, but did not have a rope, halter or any other equipment to capture the animal. He allegedly refused to accept equipment offered by bystanders.

A witness who had been attempting to help capture the donkey said Hayes asked her to leave, and when she refused, went to his truck saying he needed to make a phone call.

He allegedly returned from his truck with a rifle about 30 minutes later and shot the donkey in the shoulder. The donkey ran a short distance and fell to the ground and "flopped around for approximately one to two minutes" before Hayes walked over and shot it a second time, the witness told deputies.

Other witnesses who saw or interacted with the donkey told deputies the animal was not aggressive, appeared healthy and showed no signs of neglect. The owner of the animal was later identified to be a resident of Indian Ford Road about 2.5 miles away.

The killing sparked concern and outrage among citizens, and some contacted the Sheriff's Office and took to social media to call for criminal charges against Hayes.

This case was assigned to the SRSO Major Crimes Unit for investigation. It was determined through investigations that Hayes committed an act to an animal which resulted in cruel death and did not use humane methods in the killing of the livestock to prevent needless suffering.

Hayes has been charged with inhumane slaughter of livestock, a second-degree misdemeanor; and torture, inflict pain and serious injury or death on a animal, a third-degree felony. He turned himself in late Monday night and was released on bond early Tuesday morning.

The Alaqua Animal Refuge, a no-kill animal shelter and Sanctuary located in Walton County, issued a statement from both the Sanctuary founder and the witness who saw the shooting.

The witness, Emmily Giradot, a local resident and equine enthusiast, witnessed the killing and was horrified by it, the release said.

“This is an image that I will live with for the rest of my life,” Griadot said in the statement. “Our community is filled with people who would have been willing to drop everything to come help humanely capture this animal and return it home. I am devastated about the way this incident ended, and I will do everything I can to ensure that something like this will never happen again.”

Laurie Hood, founder and president of Alaqua Animal Refuge in Freeport, added, "This is blatant animal abuse, and for this situation to occur by someone who was hired by the county and trusted to do the right thing is unimaginable. Our organization, along with others, would have gladly assisted with the safe capture of this innocent animal. There is no excuse for this type of abusive behavior, especially on the taxpayer’s dime.”

