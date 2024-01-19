Pace High School employee charged with aiding sex offender boyfriend avoid arrest warrant

A Pace High School employee has been arrested and charged with harboring a sex offender and providing false information to law enforcement regarding a sex offender after allegedly helping her boyfriend elude Santa Rosa County Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies arrested 43-year-old Marcia Stephens, a paraprofessional for Pace High School, on Wednesday and again on Thursday after she allegedly helped 42-year-old Kenneth Martin Jr. elude his arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on one count of failure to register as a sex offender in Santa Rosa County.

Pace High School's website lists Stephens as a paraprofessional for the school.

The Santa Rosa County school district told the News Journal that they are "aware" of Stephens' arrest and that "she has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation."

Why is Pace High employee Marcia Stephens charged with aiding a sex offender?

Court documents say that on Jan. 10, deputies went to the 6400 block of Butternut Drive to locate Martin and observed him leave in Stephens' vehicle to "flee law enforcement and nearly collide into several vehicles."

"Stephens was asked if Martin was driving the vehicle to which she stated, 'I don't know,'" documents say. "It was later discovered Stephens, who is aware of Martin's active warrant, gave Martin permission to take the Honda Accord."

The report also says Stephens is aware that it's illegal for Martin to drive since his license is currently suspended.

"Stephens acknowledged she lied about knowing Martin being in the vehicle when I attempted to apprehend him," the report says. "Stephens also moved Martin's white Ford pick-up truck from her property and hid it behind a relative's home on Galt City Road during the time Martin was actively fleeing."

Deputies also told Stephens that she was not to swap or exchange vehicles with Martin as it would be considered "aiding Martin" and any contact with him to help with anything would "be a violation of law."

Then on Tuesday, deputies discovered Stephens allegedly retrieved the white pick-up truck and swapped vehicles with Martin.

"Stephens continues to aid Martin in his evasion of law enforcement and has not made any attempts to aid in his apprehension," the report says.

The Office of the State Attorney has filed third-degree felony charge against Stephens for her first arrest but has not filed additional charges stemming from her second arrest. She faces up to five years in prison for her first charge.

She remains in Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.

It does not appear the SRSO has found and arrested Martin, according to jail records.

Why was Kenneth Martin charged with failing to register?

Martin was convicted in Louisiana in 2004 for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Iberia, Louisiana, Parish Sheriff's Office.

Louisiana law defines felony carnal knowledge as someone over the age of 17 having consensual sex with someone between the ages of 13 and 16.

As part of the conviction, he was also marked as a sex offender, meaning he must register with a local sheriff's office or police department whenever he moves to a new area for more than 48 hours.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office records indicate Martin absconded from Louisiana and has not reported at his address. Records show his last report date in Louisiana was Sept. 28, 2020.

Santa Rosa County court records say that Martin has been residing at his current Milton address since November 2022 and has not registered with the sheriff's office.

"Martin is aware he has to register as a sexual offender and has consistently failed to comply with the registration laws of Florida, Alabama and Louisiana," court records say. "Martin has been in Florida for approximately 10 months and has failed to register in Santa Rosa County."

After being arrested on Oct. 4, 2023, for failing to appear, he posted his $5,000 bond three days later on Oct. 7. He has not been in jail since.

