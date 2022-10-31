Pace man arrested for allegedly forcing children to perform sex acts with him; each other

Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Pace man Friday afternoon for allegedly forcing a child to perform sex acts with him and two juvenile siblings to perform sex acts with each other.

Michael Lee McKnight, 47, was charged with one count of capital sexual battery of someone under 12 and two counts of promoting sexual activity of minors after SRSO deputies received a complaint from the Department of Children and Families on Sept. 6, 2022.

Between September 2015 and 2019, McKnight allegedly forced a female child to perform sex acts on him, while also forcing her and her brother to perform sex acts if the boy "wanted to play video games."

"It was kinda like blackmail," the boy said in the arrest report.

McKnight is held in Santa Rosa County Jail without bond, according to jail records.

