Pace man charged for allegedly inappropriately touching a young girl in 2018

A Pace man was arrested Thursday for allegedly touching a young girl inappropriately.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged 59-year-old Brian George Jewell of Pace with lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim less than 12 years of age.

The accuser told a friend about the incident years after it allegedly occurred, according to an arrest report. The authorities were contacted after the friend reported it to a school counselor.

During the investigation, it was reported Jewell allegedly touched the girl inappropriately while intoxicated one night in June 2018.

Jewell was being held in Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Brian George Jewell is charged in lewd and lascivious incident