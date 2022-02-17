Pace man charged with strangling woman as she held a child

A Pace man was arrested after a verbal altercation escalated into a physical one in which the aggressor attempted to strangle a woman as she held a child, according to a Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

Santa Rosa County deputies were dispatched to a residence in reference to a battery Monday evening.

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Dalton Zachariah Haggerty allegedly became angry over a comment the woman made and pushed on her face.

The report said the woman picked up the child to get away from Haggerty, but he followed the woman to another room and proceeded to slap, punch and head butt the woman in the nose. Haggerty also allegedly put a hand around the victim's throat as she held the child, and she could not breathe for a moment.

Haggerty reportedly left the residence after the altercation and hid at a relative's house where deputies later caught up with him.

Haggerty is charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery by strangulation and cruelty towards a child without great bodily harm. He was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail on Monday and released the following day.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Dalton Zachariah Haggerty of Pace is charged with domestic battery