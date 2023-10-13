PACE recognizes Russia as dictatorship, recommends states cease all contacts with Putin

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has recognized Russia as a dictatorship and called on all Council of Europe states not to recognize the legitimacy of Vladimir Putin’s after the end of his current presidential term, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on X (Twitter) on Oct. 13.

"I welcome the strong PACE resolution recognizing Russia as a dictatorship. More than 20 years of unconstitutional one-man rule has led to crimes inside and outside the country. I welcome the call on for Council of Europe states to recognize Putin as illegitimate after the end of his current term."

The PACE statement urges the termination of all contacts with Putin, except for humanitarian and peace-seeking missions, after the end of his current presidential term. Putin has been in power as president or prime minister since 2000. Amendments to the Russian constitution in July 2020 extended his potential presidential term until 2036, "raising concerns about the lack of checks and balances."

Increased repression of the opposition along with aggression against Ukraine, "underscores the costs of unchecked presidential power."

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) also recognized the Holodomor of 1932−1933 as genocide against the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a Twitter post on Oct. 12.

Putin signed a decree amending the Russian Constitution on Jul. 3, 2020. Voting on the amendments took place from Jun. 25 to Jul. 1 of that year, with a reported 65% turnout. The amendments allow the Russian dictator to run for president of the Russian Federation again in 2024. He can remain in power until 2036.

The European Union criticized the vote on amendments to the Russian constitution. The EU External Action Service (EEAS) reminded that the amendment to Article 79 provides for the supremacy of the Russian Constitution over the decisions of intergovernmental bodies based on international treaties.

The constitutional amendments came into force on Jul. 4.

