Pacers snap skid with blowout win over Hornets

INDIANAPOLIS – The Pacers blew out the Charlotte Hornets 144-113 on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to snap a four-game losing streak.

Buddy Hield led Indiana with 25 points, while Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 13 assists. Aaron Nesmith added 19 points, Myles Turner had 18 and Bennedict Mathurin had 14.

The Pacers shot 61% from the field and made 28 of 30 free throws.

After a brief two-game homestand, Indiana is back on the road to take on Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in Memphis on Thursday night.

