Pacific Air Forces boss watching ‘like a hawk’ for Taiwan invasion

Mike Tsukamoto/Air Force Magazine
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rachel Cohen
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

ORLANDO — The top U.S. Air Force commander in the Pacific on Thursday questioned China’s complicity in Russia’s war on Ukraine, while downplaying concerns that the East Asian nation may use the conflict to distract from a parallel invasion of Taiwan.

Military experts have debated whether Russia and China would try to launch twin invasions of their former territories, hoping to spread the U.S. and its allies around the world too thin to respond to both crises.

That speculation grew when Taiwan’s air force scrambled its jets to warn off eight Chinese fighters and a reconnaissance aircraft that flew through its air defense zone on Feb. 24 — the same day Russian forces entered Ukraine. But as the assault on Ukraine enters its second week, China so far hasn’t indicated it plans to follow suit.

As Russia attacks Ukraine, Taiwanese wonder what China will do

“I’m watching [Chinese President Xi Jinping] like a hawk,” including through military surveillance assets, Pacific Air Forces boss Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach said during a media roundtable at the Air Force Association’s annual conference here. “I haven’t seen anything so far, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t talked about it internally and doesn’t mean that they won’t try something.”

U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to defend Taiwan, an unofficial partner which receives American military training and materiel, in case China moves to end the island’s autonomy.

Beijing scaled back its provocations while hosting the Winter Olympics last month, he said, but has since resumed the status quo as the U.S. expected.

More suspicious was Xi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 4 ahead of the Olympics’ opening ceremonies, Wilsbach said. He cited Russia’s repeated pledges it would not attempt a military takeover of Ukraine and questioned what and when Xi knew of the plans.

“I’d like to know what happened there because, clearly, we’ve seen that Russia did invade,” Wilsbach said. “Did Xi lie to the world? Was he propagating the Russian misinformation? Was he duped by the Russians? Or was he just wrong?”

Congressman argues US deterrence strategy failed to protect Ukraine — and could fail Taiwan too

On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that senior Chinese officials told their Russian counterparts not to invade Ukraine until the Winter Games were over on Feb. 20, according to U.S. and European officials who cited classified intelligence they considered credible.

Russia similarly invaded Georgia during the 2008 Summer Games in China, fueling experts’ concerns of another attack. It’s unclear whether Xi and Putin discussed an invasion with each other in addition to their aides’ talks.

“The report indicates that senior Chinese officials had some level of direct knowledge about Russia’s war plans or intentions before the invasion started last week,” the Times wrote. “Different intelligence services had varying interpretations, and it is not clear how widely the information was shared.”

Destroyer Ralph Johnson steams through Taiwan Strait; China calls it 'provocative'

Beijing has since encouraged Russia to negotiate with Ukraine to end the conflict that has driven out more than 1 million people and killed untold numbers of Ukrainian civilians and troops on both sides.

Wilsbach hopes the Chinese government has paid attention to the broad financial and cultural backlash against Russia. He noted China has laid low since the invasion began, a possible sign the country is trying not to be on the “complete wrong side of the issue.”

“They did have the one spokesman that ... was giving guidance to lower-level public affairs individuals not to say anything that would denigrate Russia, because ‘We might need Russia when we take care of the Taiwan issue,’” Wilsbach said. “I’d like for him to explain it in public, but I think we can assume what they mean.”

Recommended Stories

  • France Seizes Russian Oligarch Igor Sechin's $120M Yacht amid Sanctions Over War in Ukraine

    The European Union said Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russian oil company Rosneft, is one of President Vladimir Putin's "most trusted and closest advisors, as well as his personal friend"

  • As China avoids condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the US is bolstering its support for Taiwan

    China has long claimed Taiwan — which has been self-governing for decades — as its own, and has recently increased military threats.

  • NY pension chief says McDonald's, PepsiCo should consider Russia risk

    The chief of New York state's pension fund said on Thursday that McDonald's Corp, PepsiCo and other companies with a large footprint in Russia "need to consider whether doing business in Russia is worth the risk during this extraordinarily volatile time." Political pressure is building for companies to halt business in Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. "Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and its highly unpredictable foreign policy are a threat to the global economy," New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who oversees the state's public pension fund, said in a statement.

  • Andy Serkis Mocks Russian President Putin as ‘Lord of the Rings’ Gollum Character on ‘Colbert’

    "The Batman" star revived his famed "Lord of the Rings" alter ego to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine during "The Late Show."

  • Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on day 7 of Russian invasion

    Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they were prepared to hold talks for the second time since the Russian invasion of its neighbor began last week.

  • Swing voters believe Putin's "gone off the deep end"

    Some swing voters say President Biden is taking the right stance by ratcheting up sanctions on Russia and keeping U.S. troops off the table — but some aren't sure Russian President Vladimir Putin would have invaded Ukraine at all if Donald Trump were still in office.Driving the news: These were among the key takeaways from our latest Axios Engagious/Schlesinger swing voter focus groups, held Wednesday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The two panels were

  • NY Fed's Williams says U.S. economy not in stagflation scenario

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine adds uncertainty to the U.S. economic outlook and may boost near-term inflation, but household savings and strong economic growth should help limit the damage, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Thursday. Higher oil prices stemming from the crisis may act like a "tax" on American consumers that limits spending, but savings accumulated during the pandemic may help offset higher costs, Williams said. "The economy is coming into this with a lot of forward momentum," Williams said during a virtual event organized by the Council for Economic Education.

  • Biden signs bill ending forced arbitration in sexual misconduct cases

    Calling it a "momentous day for justice and fairness in the workplace," Biden signed a bill that ends forced arbitration for workers who are victims of sexual assault and harassment.

  • Russian troops shell Ukrainian nuclear plant

    Russian troops began shelling Europe's largest nuclear plant Thursday as they continued their military invasion of Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.

  • African students fleeing Ukraine report racial discrimination at borders

    At least 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine over the past week, seeking safety in neighboring European countries from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military forces. Some African students have reported encountering ugly instances of racism as they try to escape the country.

  • What Democrats and Republicans thought of Biden’s State of the Union

    Americans who watched President Biden's State of the Union address generally thought he gave Russia's invasion of Ukraine the right amount of attention — but they wanted more about the economy, according to a new Axios-Momentive poll.The big picture: Democrats and Republicans expressed diametrically opposed reactions to Tuesday's speech.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Excellent," "hopeful" and "strong" were the words Democrats used most to describe his

  • It’s time for Democrats to go small

    Democrats have a chance to salvage a small piece of President Biden's domestic agenda. Or, they could go big, accomplish nothing and keep complaining.

  • Russian opera star ditches Met performances to avoid Putin rebuke

    Russian opera star Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from her planned performances with the Metropolitan Opera after refusing to repudiate her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Met announced on Thursday."It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera," Met General Manager Peter Gelb said in a statement. "Anna is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way...

  • Panasonic planning massive battery plant in U.S. to supply Tesla -NHK

    Japan's Panasonic Corp is looking to purchase land in the United States for a mega-factory to make a new type of electric vehicle (EV) battery for Tesla Inc, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday. Panasonic is looking at building the factory, to cost several billion dollars, in either Oklahoma or Kansas for their proximity to Texas, where Tesla is preparing a new EV plant, NHK reported. NHK gave no timeline for Panasonic's U.S. project.

  • Why the U.S. Contracted With a Chinese Covid Test-Kit Maker You’ve Never Heard of

    A $1.8 billion Biden administration contract has given a huge boost to Chinese manufacturer Andon Health and sent its stock soaring.

  • Oil markets hit multiple records as Russia sanctions bite, disrupt trade flows

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil benchmarks are hitting multiple price and spread milestones across several key markets as the fallout from severe sanctions on key exporter Russia sows confusion and panic among global crude oil traders, shipping firms and importers. Brent crude topped $112 a barrel on Wednesday, the highest since 2014, shrugging off news that several developed countries plan to release a record 60 million barrels of strategic petroleum reserves to cool prices. The oil industry has been gripped by acute risk aversion in the finance and shipping sectors after several nations including the United States sanctioned multiple Russian entities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though Washington has explicitly exempted energy products from the Russian measures.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of defense contracting pure play Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) -- which got quite a lift on Tuesday after Germany announced plans to triple its 2022 defense budget, and Wolfe Research upgraded LockMart stock in response -- is giving back its gains on Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. ET, Lockheed Martin stock is down 4.4%. Why is Lockheed Martin stock -- a defense stock, let's not forget, in a time of conflict in Europe -- down?

  • Letters to the editor: Republicans and Russia; Ukraine needs help; national debt

    Letters include the GOP's support for Russia; why the US needs to help Ukraine now; and our ever-rising national debt.

  • Russia's jailed opposition leader urges global protests of Putin's brutal Ukraine war: 'We cannot wait any longer'

    "Wherever you are, in Russia, Belarus or on the other side of the planet, go to the main square of your city" to protest, Navalny said.

  • Newsom proposes to force some homeless people into treatment

    California's governor proposed a plan Thursday to offer more services to homeless people with severe mental health and addiction disorders even if that means forcing some into care, a move that many advocates of homeless people oppose as a violation of civil rights. The proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, would require all counties to set up a mental health branch in civil court and provide comprehensive and community-based treatment to those suffering from debilitating psychosis.