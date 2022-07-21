Is Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Using Debt Sensibly?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read
In this article:
Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

See our latest analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California

How Much Debt Does Pacific Biosciences of California Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Pacific Biosciences of California had US$896.2m in debt in March 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$962.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$66.6m.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Strong Is Pacific Biosciences of California's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Pacific Biosciences of California had liabilities of US$61.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.14b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$962.8m as well as receivables valued at US$27.9m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$211.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Pacific Biosciences of California has a market capitalization of US$1.00b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Pacific Biosciences of California also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Pacific Biosciences of California's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Pacific Biosciences of California reported revenue of US$135m, which is a gain of 46%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Pacific Biosciences of California?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Pacific Biosciences of California had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$176m and booked a US$175m accounting loss. With only US$66.6m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Pacific Biosciences of California may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Pacific Biosciences of California .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

