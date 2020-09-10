Pacific Current Group's (ASX:PAC) Shareholders Are Down 25% On Their Shares

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) share price up 16% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 25% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Pacific Current Group moved from a loss to profitability. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

Given the healthiness of the dividend payments, we doubt that they've concerned the market. On the other hand, the uninspired reduction in revenue, at 6.3% each year, may have shareholders ditching the stock. In that case, the current EPS might be viewed by some as difficult to sustain.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Pacific Current Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Pacific Current Group, it has a TSR of -18% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Pacific Current Group shares lost 1.4% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 7.2%. Of far more concern is the 1.7% p.a. loss served to shareholders over the last five years. This sort of share price action isn't particularly encouraging, but at least the losses are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pacific Current Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Pacific Current Group you should be aware of.

