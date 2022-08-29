Pacific Current Group's (ASX:PAC) Dividend Will Be Reduced To A$0.23

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) has announced that on 11th of October, it will be paying a dividend ofA$0.23, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. The dividend yield will be in the average range for the industry at 4.4%.

Check out our latest analysis for Pacific Current Group

Pacific Current Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Even while not generating a profit, Pacific Current Group is paying out most of its free cash flows as a dividend. Generally paying a dividend without making profits isn't a great idea and we are also worried that there is limited reinvestment into the business.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 23%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from A$0.34 total annually to A$0.38. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.1% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Pacific Current Group's earnings per share has shrunk at 33% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Pacific Current Group (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Pacific Current Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Canoo, the EV startup that scored a deal with the world’s largest retailer, is a mess under the hood

    A new Fortune report finds the Bentonville, Arkansas-based startup is "floundering to an extreme degree,” even with a Walmart deal.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    If a 6%-plus yield sounds good to you, then you'll want to jump on these two energy stocks while you still can.

  • 3 Monster Blue Chip Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting With Passive Income Potential

    One of the simplest ways to compound wealth over time is by investing in quality companies in growing industries. Large companies like Deere (NYSE: DE), Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), and Eaton (NYSE: ETN) may not pay the highest dividends. Long-term investors care less about what a stock's dividend yield is today and more about the company's relevance and prospects.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Unsurpassable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These fast-paced companies with unmatched innovative capacity are screaming buys following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    This article discusses the top 10 stock picks of Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP at the end of the second quarter. If you are short on time and already know about the fund’s history and recent performance, you can skip and go directly to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Barring Warren […]

  • 3 top dividend stocks from Goldman Sachs — nail down an inflation-fighting yield as high as 13.3%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.

  • Are We in a New Bull Market or a Bear Market Bounce? Here's What History Shows

    Most investors consider stocks to be in a bear market when they're down at least 20% from the most recent high. Are we in a new bull market or just a bear market bounce? Prior to this year's sell-off, the most recent bear market occurred in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 10 Cash-Rich Defensive Stocks to Buy Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 cash-rich defensive stocks to buy before recession. If you want to read about some more cash-rich defensive stocks to buy before recession, go directly to 5 Cash-Rich Defensive Stocks to Buy Before Recession. The average savings of daily Americans are drying up as the United States economy slows down. […]

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

    Analysts working at Wall Street investment banks have some stocks in mind that have fallen on hard times but still have a chance to succeed. Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) and its mission to do fun stuff with DNA excited early investors in 2021. Unfortunately, the company manages custom-built organisms much better than it handles its cash flows.

  • Could China’s Yuan replace the U.S. dollar as the world’s dominant currency? Here’s how the Asian nation's trade supremacy is rapidly boosting its reserve status

    Think the greenback can’t be displaced? You might be surprised.

  • Treasury yields rise as bonds extend selloff

    Bond yields continue to rise on Monday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell dashed hopes last week of a pivot toward less aggressive rate hikes.

  • U.S. stock futures sink following Friday’s Wall Street rout

    U.S. stock-index futures plunged Sunday, after Wall Street sank Friday following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the fight against stubborn inflation would continue, and be painful.

  • ‘Trade With Caution,’ Says Oppenheimer; Here Are 2 Stocks to Consider

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments regarding the central bank's intention to curb inflation even if it causes "some pain" spooked the markets on Friday. And according to Ari Wald, Head of Technical Analysis at Oppenheimer, there are other worrying indicators. “The S&P 500’s rejection from its 200-day average is a bearish warning because September seasonals are especially poor when the index’s trend is down,” Wald explained. With September at the gate, then, Wald’s advice is to heed caution, alth

  • Succession, Spinoffs in Focus in Billionaire Ambani’s Big Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s once-a-year speech to investors has over time evolved into an eagerly-awaited pronouncement on his $222 billion empire akin to Warren Buffett’s annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.This year, investors in the Indian billionaire’s Reliance Industries Ltd. will be looking for insight around the conglomerate’s 5G rollout, how Ambani plans to unlock the value of his telecommunications and retail units through separate listings, and when and how his childre

  • Walmart Braced To Snap Up Remaining Stake In This Loss Making Retailer At 53% Premium

    Massmart Holdings Ltd (OTC: MMRTY) bagged a takeover offer from U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). Walmart proposed a 6.4 billion rand ($377.6 million) offer for the 47% of Massmart shares it does not already own. The offer price represents a premium of 53% to Friday's closing share price. Also Read: Walmart Struggles With Store Manager Crisis Despite Attractive Pay; Wants To Attract Job Seekers Since acquiring majority control over Massmart in 2010, Walmart had to provide increased fina

  • Why I Bond Rates Could Stay Higher Than You'd Think

    Even if inflation moderates, the next set of payouts could still be well ahead of the rest of the market.

  • Indian rupee slips to record low, RBI steps in

    The Indian rupee dropped to an all-time low versus the dollar on Monday on bets the Federal Reserve will keep a restrictive stance for longer, prompting the Reserve Bank of India to step in. "The underlying tone for rupee is weak based on global tightening phase," said Arnob Biswas, head research at SMS Global Securities. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance "for some time", seemingly pushing back against expectations that the U.S. central bank could cut rates later next year.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Get You This Much Money a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can Series I Savings Bonds or TIPS Get You Richer Quicker?

    If you're looking for an investment option that is less volatile than the stock market, your options aren't limited to savings accounts. Both TIPS and Series I savings bonds are investments that help you protect your principal while earning over … Continue reading → The post Series I Savings Bonds vs. TIPS appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How much cash should investors be holding? Experts weigh in

    Stocks took a nosedive on Friday, as Federal Reserve members in Wyoming gave every indication they would continue raising interest rates to combat inflation.