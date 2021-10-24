Pacific Edge Limited's (NZSE:PEB) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Pacific Edge Limited's (NZSE:PEB) future prospects. Pacific Edge Limited, a cancer diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tools for the early detection and management of cancers in New Zealand, the United States, Australia, Singapore, and internationally. The NZ$1.2b market-cap company announced a latest loss of NZ$14m on 31 March 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Pacific Edge will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Check out our latest analysis for Pacific Edge

According to some industry analysts covering Pacific Edge, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of NZ$3.6m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 86% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Pacific Edge's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Pacific Edge has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Pacific Edge to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Pacific Edge's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should further research:

Historical Track Record: What has Pacific Edge's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Pacific Edge's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.