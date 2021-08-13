Pacific islands not immune from wildfires
A metal roof sits atop the burned remains of a homestead on the once-lush slopes of Hawaii's Mauna Kea — a dormant volcano and the state's tallest peak — charred cars and motorcycles strewn about as wind-whipped sand and ash blast the scorched landscape. Generations of Kumu Micah Kamohoalii's family have lived on these lands reserved for Native Hawaiians, and his cousin owns this house destroyed by the state's largest-ever wildfire. “I’ve never seen a fire this big,” Kamohoalii said.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in a new terrorism warning bulletin, said violent extremists could view the reimposition of COVID-19-related restrictions following the spread of coronavirus variants as a rationale to conduct attacks. The new DHS bulletin also warned of the risk of "targeted violence" around the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington and around religious holidays. The department said that COVID-19-related stress has "contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year."
School buses wait to pick up children outside a school Wednesday, May 16, 2012, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Some students have headed back to school already, while summertime heat peaks. An unassuming detail on school buses is helping ease the heat. Yellow school buses may be iconic throughout the United States, but those with white roofs are adding an extra layer of insulation -- and visibility -- to school buses. According to the New York Times archives, white-topped school buses
From the science behind Highway 12’s vulnerability to the tourism spending it makes possible, these are some of the things that helped us understand the road.
A colossus almost the size of Greater London gives the Antarctic coastline the gentlest of nudges.
As Tropical Depression Fred heads toward the Florida Keys, forecasters are watching another storm brewing in the Caribbean.
It's going to be a "frost flip-flop" winter.
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty ImagesMOSCOW—Russia is on fire.Massive wildfires are wiping out entire Siberian villages, killing people, emitting dangerous smoke, and destroying woods and national parks across more than 5 million hectares.The fires, which started in May in Yakutia, are now larger than all wildfires around the planet combined, according to Greenpeace. There is no official death toll yet, but at least five people are known to have died so far.For months, Russian authorities have be
Tropical Depression Fred continued to dump heavy rain over parts of Cuba on Friday as the "disorganized" storm system slogged toward the Florida Keys.
Whale watchers on an all-day private charter Sunday out of Newport Beach enjoyed a rare sighting of false killer whales as they feasted on tuna.
“The hotter it gets, the more it’s about need-based shopping,” said one weather intelligence analyst.
Lake Velence, a shallow, freshwater lake in central Hungary, is a haven for over 100 types of birds, dozens of species of fish and throngs of tourists who come to bathe in its waters for relief from the hot summers. The lake has lost nearly half of its water in the past two years as hot, dry summers have led to accelerating evaporation and deteriorating water quality. “For years we’ve seen what role global warming is playing in our lives, and it’s clearly connected to this low water level.”
Encounters with coyotes in cities across Canada appear to be more frequent these days. Starling incidents with the animals have made headlines around the world, such as the case of Macy the Yorkie, who ended up in ICU after trying to protect her 10-year-old owner from an attack in a Toronto neighbourhood. When a Global News crew came to interview the young girl, the same coyote appeared on camera chasing another neighbour.
Lightyear was born when Lex Hoefsloot saw how capable his university's solar-powered cars were. Now he's trying to bring the tech to everyone.
Animal rescuer and cinematographer Douglas Thron is passionate about saving animals after natural disasters — and uses special, time-saving technology to help him do it.