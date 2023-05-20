Pacific Lutheran University groping suspect back in custody, charged with burglary, assault

Charges were filed Friday against the man accused of breaking into several dorm rooms at Pacific Lutheran University and groping several female students over Mother’s Day weekend, the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

Dylan Robinson was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree assault, and indecent liberties for the incident in which he broke into dorms and stood over female students as they slept before groping them and running away.

Tacoma police arrested Robinson hours after the incident, but he was eventually released from custody at the Pierce County Jail.

Pierce County prosecutors requested and received a bench warrant for Robinson’s arrest, and he is now in custody and scheduled to be arraigned Monday.