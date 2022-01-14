Pacific Marine Mammal Center To Remain Closed Through January

Ashley Ludwig
·2 min read

LAGUNA BEACH, CA — Though the Pacific Marine Mammal Center anticipated reopening their visitor's yard Monday for the holiday weekend, the recent surge of coronavirus cases has led officials to change their plans.

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center will remain closed to visitors until Tuesday, Feb. 1, due to the recent surge of coronavirus cases in Orange County, CEO Peter Chang stated in a news release Friday. Coronavirus cases among the humans that work at the center and care for the animals remain a prominent point of concern.

"While we were initially targeting to reopen our visitor yard this coming Monday, the continued surge in COVID cases remains a major threat to our ability to operate our marine mammal hospital operations," Chang wrote.

Though closed to the public, the care of the animals at the center continues, as do the rescues from area beaches, rocky shoals and parking lots. Despite the challenges with reopening to the public, stranding season is starting off on an even keel, Chang says.

As of Friday, there are 18 California sea lions currently in the Laguna Beach marine mammal rehabilitation center. Chevy, pictured below, is among the latest to join the group. She is a female sea lion pup, rescued Monday from beneath a car parked at the Newport Beach Pier Parking Lot. Chevy was a mere 29.7 pounds when she was brought in, they say. Her condition, according to PMMC vets, was malnourished and dehydrated. At the center, the goal is to help her bring up her weight, eat independently, and socialize. She will be released back into Orange County waters when the time is right.


The goal is to keep the center's patients, volunteers, staff, guests safe the center's visitor yard and on-site education programs will remain shuttered until the start of February. Only animal care operations staff are on-site, Chang says. All other personnel will continue to work remotely from home, for the time being, Chang says.

A few of the center's patients have regained enough strength to get pool time, he says, adding, "It's loud over here, but that's a good thing!"

Learn more about the Pacific Marine Mammal Center's newest friends newest friends.

This article originally appeared on the Laguna Beach Patch

