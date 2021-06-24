Pacific Northwest braces for record-breaking heat wave

NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
·3 min read

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Record-high heat is forecast in the normally mild-weathered Pacific Northwest this weekend, raising concerns about wildfires and the health of people in a region where many people don't have air conditioning.

City officials in Seattle were opening libraries as cooling centers and crews were being sent to places in Oregon where the risk of wildfires was high.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch and predicted “dangerously hot” conditions Friday through at least Tuesday. The heat wave will cover portions of Washington, Oregon and Idaho, with temperatures rising to 114 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius) in places, the agency said.

“This will likely be an historic heat wave,” the agency said. “Chances are good that many long standing records will be broken."

Among those might be the record high temperature for Spokane, Washington, of 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius), set in 1921 and 1968, the Weather Service said.

AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno warned the heat wave is coming to a place where many people do not have air conditioning, especially west of the Cascade Range. A region west of the mountain range that between Seattle and Portland, Oregon that typically enjoys more moderate weather.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Housing Survey of 2015, only one-third of households in Seattle had air conditioning, as the average high temperature in June is typically 71 degrees Fahrenheit (22 Celsius). The national average was 89%.

In Oregon, forecasters predicted record-setting weekend temperatures between 102 and 106 degrees Fahrenheit (38 and 41 degrees Celsius) — and possibly higher — in the Portland metropolitan area. The hottest temperature ever recorded in Portland was 107 degrees Fahrenheit (41 Celsius), in 1965 and 1981. Cooling centers will open in the Portland area on Friday.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin this week issued guidance outlining ways for residents to stay cool as temperatures are forecast to top 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius).

“We’re reopening many city facilities for individuals to stay cool, but many of our city’s indoor spaces remain closed or at reduced capacity,” because of COVID-19, Durkan said in a statement. 

She also urged residents to drink water, reduce strenuous activities and check on neighbors.

Thirteen branches of the Seattle Public Library with air conditioning will be open at some point this week, Durkan’s office said. The branches are still restricted to 50% capacity and masks are still required.

Communities scrambled to initiate burn bans in the Portland area and fire crews were pre-positioned in high-risk wildfire areas. The heat could exacerbate efforts to fight several fires already burning in central and southern parts of the state.

The Bonneville Power Administration, the federal agency responsible for electrical supply in the Northwest, did not expect the heat to produce rolling blackouts like those that have happened in other parts of the country during heat waves.

“We’re in pretty good shape,” said Doug Johnson, spokesman for the Portland-based agency.

He noted the Columbia Generating Station nuclear power plant is back on line after a spring refueling outage. There is also plenty of water behind hydroelectric dams, such as the giant Grand Coulee Dam, to turn electric turbines, the agency said. Hydropower is a major electricity source in the Northwest.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross warned of increased wildfire risks, because of high temperatures coupled with severe drought conditions.

“After back-to-back years of record-breaking wildfires, this year it’s more critical than ever to get ready now,” said Alex Dieffenbach, head of the Northwest Region of the Red Cross. "Wildfires are dangerous and can spread quickly, giving you only minutes to evacuate.” 

The Red Cross suggested people create an evacuation plan, build an emergency kit with food and water and plan for dealing with their pets.

“Because of the pandemic, include a mask for everyone in your household,” the Red Cross said.

___

Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Ore., contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Moscow sizzles under record-breaking heat wave

    A historic heat wave scorched Moscow, Russia, with temperatures reaching a 120-year-old record at 94.5 degrees Fahrenheit on June 21. City residents try to stay cool in the sizzling heat.

  • Biden heads to North Carolina to tout vaccines as U.S. injections slow

    President Joe Biden heads to North Carolina on Thursday to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations as the rate of inoculations slows despite a nationwide effort to get shots in arms to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The White House acknowledged this week that it would not meet a self-imposed deadline to get 70% of U.S. adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4, noting that those aged 18 to 26 have been especially reluctant to get the shots. The presidential visit comes as the more contagious Delta variant of the virus is taking hold across the globe and emerging as the biggest obstacle to stopping COVID-19 within U.S. borders, infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said earlier this week.

  • Italy reports 28 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 927 new cases

    Italy reported 28 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 30 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 927 from 951. Italy has registered 127,380 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 328 from a previous 344.

  • Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company Lead 2021 New Orleans Jazz Fest

    Black Crowes, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Beach Boys and hundreds more to perform as festival returns to Big Easy after pandemic off-year

  • A plurality of Americans would strike down Mississippi abortion ban

    A plurality of Americans believe that abortion should be legal up until the fetus is capable of living on its own, and they remain largely supportive of abortion rights that will be under U.S. Supreme Court review later this year, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. The Supreme Court is expected to take up the issue in its next term when it considers a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, will give the court's conservative majority an opportunity to scale back abortion rights that were guaranteed nearly a half century ago with the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision.

  • Georgia man steals veteran’s identity again — this time to stay at VA hospital, feds say

    Prosecutors said a family member turned the 31-year-old in.

  • Seattle, Portland gearing up for hottest weather ever recorded

    A heat wave is bringing unprecedented high temperatures to the Pacific Northwest — a region of the country typically cooled by the ocean, rather than central air conditioning. The heat will begin Friday and last into early next week. Why it matters: The heat wave will shatter monthly and all-time temperature records in the Pacific Northwest. Some of the records could break the old milestones by several degrees. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Such warmt

  • California’s Drought Is So Bad That Almond Farmers Are Ripping Out Trees

    (Bloomberg) -- Christine Gemperle is about to do what almond farmers fear the most: rip out her trees early.Water is so scarce on her orchard in California’s Central Valley that she’s been forced to let a third of her acreage go dry. In the irrigated areas, the lush, supple trees are dewy in the early morning, providing some relief from the extreme heat. Walking over to the dry side, you can actually feel the temperature start to go up as you’re surrounded by the brittle, lifeless branches that

  • 'Well of Hell,' gaping desert hole, is shrouded in mystery

    Far out in Yemen's remote eastern desert landscape, a gaping hole in the ground believed to be "million and millions" years old fascinates and mystifies locals. Those who live near the hole, named the Well of Barhout, believe anything that comes close to the "Hell Pit" will be sucked in without escape. The hole looms large in the public's imagination. According to Yemeni legend, "extinct tongues fizz on cold nights" there, a reference to what might be lurking inside the hole. Shrouded in mystery

  • 1st hurricane of season may develop south of Mexico

    Just a few days after Tropical Storm Dolores made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast, a new tropical threat is building just to the southeast of where Dolores was first detected. The 2021 East Pacific hurricane season has been close to normal so far in terms of activity level since it began on May 15. AccuWeather forecasters are predicting what could become the fifth tropical system of the season will take shape just offshore of Mexico by the weekend. Meteorologists anticipate the system to form

  • Drought maps show the western US at its driest in 20 years - a ticking time bomb for even more fires and power failures

    Key water reservoirs were already alarmingly dry when a heat wave blanketed the western US, straining power grids and raising wildfire risk.

  • The Worst Places To Buy a Home During the Pandemic — and Where To Invest Instead

    Location, location, location. Americans have heard that expression about real estate for years. But as we've learned over the past year, the phrase also applies to public health, particularly amid the...

  • Florida diver praised after spearing record lionfish

    A Florida diver set two records recently by spearing and removing a large lionfish from the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Australia's mouse plague continues as a horde of mice infest a rural prison, forcing inmates and staff to evacuate

    Swarms of mice have infiltrated a rural prison in the state of New South Wales, as Australia fights one of its worst mice plagues in recent history.

  • Here we go again. ‘Significant weather advisory’ warns of more high winds in Boise area

    The National Weather Service issued the advisory a few minutes before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

  • Hundreds lose power in Southwest Idaho after wind and dust storm hits Boise area

    Larger outages were reported north and west of the Boise area.

  • The Ugly, Extremist-Fueled Water Wars Brewing in the West

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via GettyAs an historic drought was intensifying in the Southwest late last month, members of a far-right chat group about Arizona state politics got to talking about similar water shortages in Oregon and northern California. There, farmers were struggling with dry fields and strict water limits. The crisis, members of the Arizona group chat falsely claimed, amounted to a deliberate plot by “Jews” to “starve Americans by cutting off the water supply.”

  • Elephants' 500km-trek across China baffles scientists

    Scientists are surprised by how far they've gone and say they're displaying other unusual behaviours.

  • QLCS tornadoes: Why are they different?

    The tornado that hit Chicago was stronger than most tornadoes and much harder to warn people about than a typical supercell tornado.

  • Fact check: Contact with wild parsnip harmful to humans and animals

    A post online claims a plant called wild parsnip can be dangerous. This is true.