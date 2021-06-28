Pacific Northwest heat wave peaks Monday with temperatures 50 degrees above average

Andrew Freedman
·4 min read

The extraordinary heat wave that's stifling the Pacific Northwest will peak in many areas on Monday, with Seattle forecast to smash its all-time high-temperature record by about 7°F, an almost unheard-of margin for an all-time record, which is usually eclipsed by fractions of a degree.

Why it matters: After two days of oppressive heat and little relief at night, the extreme weather event, boosted by global warming, is moving into a more dangerous phase.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Heat illness tends to spike the longer heat waves last, and extreme heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer each year in the U.S.

Driving the news: A highly unusual weather pattern that statistically has less than a 1-in-several-thousand-year chance of occurring is in place over the Pacific Northwest, with a record-strong high-pressure area aloft — known as a "heat dome" — sitting over Washington state and British Columbia.

  • This heat dome is yielding temperatures 25–50°F above average across multiple states and British Columbia.

  • This heat, combined with a worsening drought, is raising the risk of wildfires across multiple Western states, with some large blazes erupting in California Sunday.

  • It is also causing power demand to spike at a time when hydropower resources are lower than usual.

By the numbers: All of Oregon, Washington and Idaho, plus portions of California, Montana and Nevada, are under excessive heat watches and warnings.

  • Portland, Oregon, set an all-time high temperature of 112°F on Sunday, and it's forecast to be about as hot on Monday.

  • In Seattle, the temperature reached 104°F on Sunday, which broke the existing all-time record. Seattle had never had back-to-back 100-degree days before this weekend.

  • Canada is also seeing extreme heat, with the country's June high-temperature record tied on Saturday and smashed on Sunday at Lytton in British Columbia by nearly 3°F, with a high of 116°F.

  • To put this into perspective, this was just 1°F below the all-time high-temperature record for Las Vegas.

  • Mountain areas in the Northwest have been extremely warm with freezing levels located above the peak of Mount Rainier at times. This is resulting in rapidly melting snow and ice, from the peaks of Oregon to the mountains of British Columbia.

How it works: There are three main reasons the Pacific Northwest is so hot. The first is tied to the heat dome itself, which causes air to sink, or compress, warming as it does so and keeping skies clear. The second has to do with the location of the heat dome.

  • The feature is parked to the north-northeast of the region, at the same time as an upper-level low-pressure area lurks offshore.

  • Due to the clockwise flow of air around the high pressure, easterly winds are blowing from high-to-low elevation areas, adding even more compressional cooling.

The third fact is climate change. Studies have shown that severe heat events such as this one are now on average about 3–5°F hotter than they would be without the many decades of emissions of greenhouse gases from fossil fuel burning, deforestation and other human activities.

  • However, this understates climate change's influence, researchers told Axios, as warming is also thought to be altering weather patterns in a way that makes strong heat domes more common and prolonged.

  • Climate scientists warn that this event demonstrates how climate change plus natural weather variability are pushing society beyond our ability to cope.

What they're saying: "We have made trillions of small adaptations to optimize our society for the historical range of temperature, precipitation, etc., that we have experienced," Andrew Dessler, a climate researcher at Texas A&M University, told Axios via email.

  • "As the climate changes, that range is no longer the relevant one, and the mismatch between what we are adapted for and what we actually experience can generate huge negative impacts that seem to suddenly appear out of nowhere — even though we've been predicting them for literally decades," he said.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sprawling heat dome brings record-shattering temperatures to the Pacific Northwest

    A stifling "heat dome" is parked over the Pacific Northwest, bringing unprecedented heat to at least 25 million in the United States, and more in Canada. Temperatures are forecast to hit an apex Sunday and Monday in many areas.Why it matters: Extreme heat threatens lives, ranking as the nation's top weather-related killer annually. In addition, extreme heat events such as this one are a clear manifestation of human-caused climate change, with numerous studies linking such events to the long-term

  • Extreme heat wave hits Pacific Northwest

    An "extreme" and dangerous heat wave is beginning in the northwestern U.S. on Saturday with the potential to smash multiple records, according to forecasters. Seattle and Portland are among the areas expecting to see all-time highs. Jeff Berardelli has the forecast.

  • Pacific Northwest "Heat Dome" to affect more than 25M with unprecedented temperatures

    One of the worst heat waves on record to hit the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia is underway, with temperatures soaring into the triple digits Saturday before reaching unprecedented levels Sunday and Monday.Why it matters: Extreme heat events are dangerous to public health, with heat ranking as the nation's top weather-related killer annually. In addition, extreme heat events such as this one are a clear manifestation of human-caused climate change.Stay on top of the latest market trends

  • Unprecedented: Northwest heat wave builds, records fall

    Portland, Oregon, reached 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44.4 Celsius) Sunday, breaking the all-time temperature record of 108 F (42.2C), which was set just a day earlier. In Eugene, Oregon, the U.S. track and field trials were halted Sunday afternoon and fans were asked to evacuate the stadium due to extreme heat. The National Weather Service said it hit 110 F (43.3 C) in Eugene, breaking the all-time record of 108 F (42.2 C).

  • As temperatures in the Pacific Northwest hit above 110° F, locals have been forced to head to cooling centers and bring farm animals inside

    Portland, Oregon, saw the mercury hit an 80-year high of 112 degrees over the weekend.

  • Summer dreams dry up on the Russian River, a paradise whipsawed by drought, flood and fire

    This part of the Sonoma wine country has endured fire, flood, intense heat and lightning bolts the last five years. Now it faces ever-more severe water restrictions.

  • Northwest "heat dome" shows the extreme impacts of climate change

    The dangerous heat wave enveloping the Pacific Northwest is shattering weather records by such large margins that it is making even climate scientists uneasy. Why it matters: Infrastructure, including heating and cooling, is built according to expectations of a "normal" climate. Human-caused climate change is quickly redefining that normal, while dramatically raising the likelihood of events that simply have no precedent. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios M

  • The West’s Devastating Drought Captured in Aerial Photography

    BloombergThis year, the Southwest United States has been experiencing gripping heat and unprecedented drought, a cycle of misery more intense than anything recorded in the 20-year history of the U.S. Drought Monitor. And the dynamic is predicted to only worsen throughout the summer. California reservoirs are 50 percent lower than they usually are this time of year, according to the AP, and large swaths of the country are set up for an exceptionally dangerous wildfire season.Here, photos show the

  • Pacific Northwest bakes under once-in-a-millennium heat dome

    The heat is being caused by a combination of a significant atmospheric blocking pattern on top of a human-caused climate changed world.

  • Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina as tropical depression four forms

    The fourth tropical depression of the season is hours away from making landfall in South Carolina, and it could strengthen into a tropical storm by then.

  • Man shoots bear in self-defense after animal breaks into his home and attacks him

    The incident occurred at approximately 10:39 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, in Meyers, California -- a town about 100 miles east of Sacramento -- when the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department received a report from a man saying that he was attacked inside of his own home by a bear and that he had to shoot the animal out of self-defense. “On June 25th, 2021 during the morning hours, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife located the gravely wounded bear and euthanized it,” read a statement issued by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Local residents told ABC News’ San Francisco station KGO that bear sightings are fairly common in the area and blamed people who come in from out of town and are not responsible when it comes to taking necessary precautions to avoid incidents like this one.

  • Rep. Dan Crenshaw calls for Olympic athlete Gwen Berry to be 'removed from the team' for national anthem protest

    The Texas Republican frequently derides cancel culture, but told Fox News that hammer thrower Gwen Berry's national anthem protest was too much.

  • Michigan governor declares state of emergency over "extraordinary flooding"

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) declared a state of emergency Saturday over what she called "extraordinary flooding," which caused power outages, sewer backups and left dozens of drivers stranded.Driving the news: Flood watches were in place through Sunday, after up to 7 inches of rain fell in some parts of the state over the past few days, per the National Weather Service. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: More than 47

  • Scientists Have Potentially Discovered a New Human Species

    A team of scientists studying a fossilized skull found in 1933 in China say it possibly belongs to a new, ancient human species dubbed "Dragon Man." The post Scientists Have Potentially Discovered a New Human Species appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 'We're going to have to get used to this': Pacific Northwest scorched in dangerous, record-breaking heat wave

    Record-breaking temperatures Saturday and Sunday. A risk of heat exhaustion. "We're going to have to get used to this," said one expert.

  • Trump never climbed the stairs to the 2nd floor of the White House's office, per new book

    A second-floor office "meant a degree of exclusion but also protection" from Trump, according to an excerpt of Michael Wolff's "Landslide."

  • In photos: Record heat wave grips Pacific Northwest

    Record temperatures are being set or tied across the Pacific Northwest, as an unprecedented extreme heat wave strikes the region.Of note: Seattle reached an all-time high of 104°F and Portland broke its record set Saturday by 4°F when it hit 112°F Sunday. Canada smashed its all-time high temperature record for the entire country by nearly 3°F, when Lytton, British Columbia, hit 116°F Sunday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThere

  • British Columbia town sets new high temperature for Canada

    The village of Lytton in southern British Columbia sizzled under a new all-time high temperature for Canada on Sunday, reaching 46.1 degrees Celsius, or just under 115 degrees Fahrenheit. The reading by Environment Canada in Lytton surpassed the previous national high of 45 C (113 F), which was set in Saskatchewan in 1937. As the U.S. Pacific Northwest sweltered to the south, a heat warning also was in effect for most of western Canada, and the weather agency said numerous daily temperature records had been broken across British Columbia.

  • 'Yellowstone' Fans Just Pointed Out a Major Plot Hole Ahead of the Season 4 Release

    Seriously, what's going on?!

  • Tropical depression forms off SC coast. Here’s what it means for the Midlands

    A look at the Columbia-area forecast as a tropical depression heads toward South Carolina.