Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group Expands Sales Team with Two New Appointments

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group, LLC an alternative investment distributor announced today that Rigo Medina has joined the company as senior regional vice president and Erica Blue has joined as senior internal sales associate. Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group works with registered investment advisors and broker-dealers throughout the country to distribute Pacific Oak's various real estate-related investment products.

Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group LLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pacific Oak Capital Markets Gro)

"Pacific Oak's extensive real estate investment expertise continues to give rise to new opportunities and we anticipate Rigo and Erica will play pivotal roles in furthering the strategic expansion of the firm's sales and distribution effort," said Mick Manning, chief executive officer of Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group. "Both of these individuals have demonstrated consistent, strong track records throughout their careers, and we are pleased they have chosen to continue building their success with us."

In his role as senior regional vice president for the Southern California region, Rigo Medina will bring more than a decade of experience in financial services to educate financial intermediaries on Pacific Oak's investment products and the general trends occurring in the real estate and alternative investment sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Medina was vice president at CION Investments where he led the company in sales, and has held similar positions at Resource Real Estate and KBS Capital Markets Group. Throughout his career he has received numerous awards for total sales, sales growth and new producers.

Erica Blue will partner with Travis Hamlin to provide marketing and sales support to the "Four Corners" region, covering Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico. Blue has more than a decade of industry experience and has been recognized as a top-performing internal wholesaler in previous roles with Legendary Capital, Select Capital Corporation and Thompson National Properties.

Story continues

About Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group

Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group is a wholesaler and managing broker-dealer for alternative investment offerings. Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group is committed to representing products where financial professionals can match capital with opportunity for their clients. The Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering offerings that produce compelling risk-adjusted returns through real estate, private equity, and other alternative investment products. For additional information, please visit pacificoakcmg.com.

Contact: Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

jennifer@spotlightmarcom.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacific-oak-capital-markets-group-expands-sales-team-with-two-new-appointments-301187316.html

SOURCE Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group LLC