Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group Expands Sales Team with Two New Appointments

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group, LLC an alternative investment distributor announced today that Rigo Medina has joined the company as senior regional vice president and Erica Blue has joined as senior internal sales associate. Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group works with registered investment advisors and broker-dealers throughout the country to distribute Pacific Oak's various real estate-related investment products.

Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group LLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pacific Oak Capital Markets Gro)
Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group LLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pacific Oak Capital Markets Gro)

"Pacific Oak's extensive real estate investment expertise continues to give rise to new opportunities and we anticipate Rigo and Erica will play pivotal roles in furthering the strategic expansion of the firm's sales and distribution effort," said Mick Manning, chief executive officer of Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group. "Both of these individuals have demonstrated consistent, strong track records throughout their careers, and we are pleased they have chosen to continue building their success with us."

In his role as senior regional vice president for the Southern California region, Rigo Medina will bring more than a decade of experience in financial services to educate financial intermediaries on Pacific Oak's investment products and the general trends occurring in the real estate and alternative investment sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Medina was vice president at CION Investments where he led the company in sales, and has held similar positions at Resource Real Estate and KBS Capital Markets Group. Throughout his career he has received numerous awards for total sales, sales growth and new producers.

Erica Blue will partner with Travis Hamlin to provide marketing and sales support to the "Four Corners" region, covering Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico. Blue has more than a decade of industry experience and has been recognized as a top-performing internal wholesaler in previous roles with Legendary Capital, Select Capital Corporation and Thompson National Properties.

About Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group
Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group is a wholesaler and managing broker-dealer for alternative investment offerings. Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group is committed to representing products where financial professionals can match capital with opportunity for their clients. The Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering offerings that produce compelling risk-adjusted returns through real estate, private equity, and other alternative investment products. For additional information, please visit pacificoakcmg.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin


Spotlight Marketing Communications


(949) 427-1385


jennifer@spotlightmarcom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacific-oak-capital-markets-group-expands-sales-team-with-two-new-appointments-301187316.html

SOURCE Pacific Oak Capital Markets Group LLC

Latest Stories

  • Six supporters of hardline Indonesian cleric killed in shootout

    Six supporters of Indonesian Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab were killed in a shootout on Monday, police said, raising worries the clash could reignite tensions between authorities and Islamist groups in the world's biggest Muslim majority country. Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran said the incident occurred just after midnight on a highway when the cleric's supporters attacked a police vehicle with firearms, sickles and a samurai sword. Police have been investigating the controversial and politically influential cleric for violating coronavirus protocols after several mass gatherings to celebrate his return from self exile in Saudi Arabia last month.

  • Report: Biden picks Rochelle Walensky to lead CDC

    President-elect Joe Biden has picked Rochelle Walensky to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two people with knowledge of the matter told Politico on Sunday.Walensky is the chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. The CDC is now being led by Dr. Robert Redfield, who became director in March 2018.As director of the CDC, Walensky will have a major role in helping Biden and his administration navigate the coronavirus pandemic. Biden has been calling for a nationwide mask mandate, and said he will ask Americans to wear a mask during his first 100 days in office. On Friday, the CDC recommended, for the first time during the months-long pandemic, that people always wear a mask when they are not at home.More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness As Trump rages, his appointees are rushing to tie Biden's hands, burnish their own careers Georgia's top election investigator debunks a vote fraud conspiracy involving 'suitcases' of ballots, a urinal

  • How a blow to Australian wine shows tensions with China

    The once successful trade story now represents a worst case scenario of the bilateral tensions.

  • US Navy official says 'uneasy deterrence' reached with Iran

    The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast said Sunday that America has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, who oversees the Navy’s 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, struck an academic tone in comments to the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May: media

    Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources. Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

  • Covid: US vaccine chief Slaoui sees 'light at end of the tunnel'

    Moncef Slaoui says life should get back to normal in spring as US approval of a vaccine edges closer.

  • Juan Guaido prepares to lose his seat in Venezuela - and his freedom

    When Juan Guaido raised his right hand and symbolically swore himself in as Venezuela’s interim president nearly two years ago, the tens of thousands watching on a main Caracas avenue rejoiced. As the country’s national anthem, “Glory to the Brave People,” then blasted through loudspeakers, some lifted their hands in a sign of victory, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The trickle of news alerts in the following days advising that another country had recognised the 35 year-old as the country’s rightful leader seemed to confirm their certainty that Nicolas Maduro would soon be forced from the presidential palace. But two years on and Mr Maduro remains in power with complete control. And after parliamentary elections on Sunday, that claim will likely collapse entirely when he loses his seat and thus his claim as Venezuela's legitimate president. He may also lose his freedom. With Guaido’s term ending, so too will his parliamentary immunity. Mr Maduro may feel emboldened to detain the opposition leader or force him to flee the country.

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • Indonesia names second cabinet minister as suspect in a graft case

    Indonesia's anti-graft agency named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on Sunday as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four others, while President Joko Widodo warned officials against misuse of public funds. Juliari and two officials are suspected of taking bribes over the procurement of goods worth 5.9 trillion rupiah ($420 million) to be distributed as COVID-19 social assistance packages, agency chief Firli Bahuri said. Juliari was being questioned and will be taken into custody, said agency spokesman Ali Fikri.

  • SNP referendum demands show 'nationalists are out of touch,' Gordon Brown claims

    An SNP push for a snap independence referendum shows that Scottish nationalists are out of touch with public opinion, Gordon Brown has said. The former Prime Minister dismissed SNP claims that a new vote on leaving the UK could take place next year as "really unrealistic", and said the priority for ministers should instead be dealing with the economic fallout from coronavirus and delivering vaccinations. Several senior SNP figures have claimed a new vote could be held as early as next year, despite the UK Government saying it would refuse any request to allow another referendum. Nicola Sturgeon has said another referendum should take place “early in the next Scottish parliament”. However, Mr Brown told Sky News that a new referendum was unwanted. While a string of opinion polls showing majority support for leaving the UK, surveys have also shown most voters do not believe a referendum should be a priority.

  • Mexican president wants to restrict US agents in Mexico

    Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tossed another hot potato to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden with a proposal that would restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. The proposal submitted quietly this week by López Obrador would require Drug Enforcement Administration agents to hand over all information they collect to the Mexican government, and require any Mexican officials they contact to submit a full report to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department.

  • New Zealand's Ardern vows accountability ahead of Christchurch attack report

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday vowed accountability for the families of last year's Christchurch mosque attack victims, ahead of the public release of a major report into the country's worst massacre. Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August for killing 51 Muslim worshippers and injuring dozens of others at two mosques in the South Island city on March 15, 2019. The findings of a royal commission inquiry into the attack will be made public in parliament on Tuesday.

  • Exclusive: Matt Hancock says vaccine will loosen Covid tiers before end of March

    The fast-track approval of the coronavirus vaccine means restrictions could be loosened before the end of March, the Health Secretary has said. In an interview with The Telegraph, Matt Hancock said he "can't wait to scrap this tiered system altogether" and for the country to "get back to living by mutual respect and personal responsibility, not laws set in Parliament". It marks a change in rhetoric and tone from Mr Hancock, who until now has been seen in Whitehall as one of the strongest proponents of the strictest possible measures. Asked whether the start of administering the vaccine to Britons this week could bring about a quicker end to the restrictions in the first three months of next year, Mr Hancock said: "Yes it will." He later said: "There's no doubt that having the vaccine early... will bring forward the moment when we can get rid of these blasted restrictions, but until then we have got to follow them. Help is on its way." Mr Hancock also said he was looking for "some absolutely wonderful nonagenarians... to come forward and be vaccinated". He refused to say whether he was thinking about the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, both of whom are in their 90s.

  • Over 300 detained in Belarus during protests against leader

    More than 300 people were detained in the Belarusian capital on Sunday, where crowds of people took to the streets for the 18th consecutive weekend, demanding the ouster of the country's authoritarian leader who won a sixth term in office in an election widely seen as rigged. Thousands of people Sunday took part in dozens of small rallies scattered all over Minsk, the Belarusian capital — a new tactic the opposition employed instead of one large gathering to make it harder for the security forces to target the protesters. Several people wore Santa Claus costumes and masks depicting President Alexander Lukashenko.

  • France tells Britain: our fishermen must have access to your waters

    France knows that in any post-Brexit trade deal with Britain its fishermen will not maintain their current quotas for catches in British waters, but an accord must be founded on a "large and lasting" access, European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said. Beaune told the Journal de Dimanche that Britain could not on the one hand want access to the totality of the European Union's single market but on the other set its own terms for fisheries. "We know that the days of full access to fish quotas in British territorial waters are over," Beaune told the Sunday weekly.

  • Biden needs to take the Wayne Gretzky approach to foreign policy

    Opinion: Acting with conviction, not searching for compromise, has best chance of consensus on the most important international issues the US faces.

  • Trump cementing death penalty legacy in post-election period

    As President Trump spends his final days in the White House, his administration is throttling up the pace of federal executions despite a surge of coronavirus cases in prisons.

  • Meredith Kercher killer Rudy Guede released from prison to finish 16-year sentence doing community service

    The only person convicted of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, will be allowed to finish his sentence doing community service in the city where he has been serving time for 13 years. Rudy Guede, 33, was sentenced in a 2008 fast-track trial to 30 years in prison (later reduced to 16 on appeal) for the killing of 21-year-old student Meredith Kercher of Coulsdon, Surrey. Mr Guede admitted he was present and fled the scene but always denied killing the young Briton, found stabbed to death in the flat she shared with two others in Perugia, Italy, in November 2007. One flatmate, American student Amanda Knox, 33, and her then boyfriend, Italian Raffaele Sollecito, now 36, were also initially convicted of murder in a separate high-profile trial, but were acquitted in 2011, after four years behind bars. They were convicted again in 2014 by a Florence appeals court, but the decision was overturned in 2015 by Italy's highest court, which acquitted them definitively for lack of evidence and errors in the investigation.

  • EXPLAINER: How does AP choose which lawsuits to cover?

    The Associated Press has tallied roughly 50 cases brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump and his allies, challenging the result of elections. Trump has gotten one court win. It came in a Pennsylvania case about deadlines for proof of identification for certain absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.

  • Japan to put new Aegis radars on warships after cancelling ground stations: Asahi

    Japan will put new powerful Aegis radars on warships to upgrade its defences against possible ballistic missiles fired by North Korea after it cancelled plans to deploy them at two ground-based stations, the Asahi newspaper reported. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government is likely to approve the recommendation by the country's National Security Council before the end of the year, although any decision on type of vessel or cost will be left until next year, the paper said, citing unidentified sources. A defence ministry spokesman declined to comment.