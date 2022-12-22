Pacific & Orient Berhad (KLSE:P&O) Is Reducing Its Dividend To MYR0.012

The board of Pacific & Orient Berhad (KLSE:P&O) has announced it will be reducing its dividend by 52% from last year's payment of MYR0.025 on the 20th of January, with shareholders receiving MYR0.012. This means the annual payment is 9.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Pacific & Orient Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last dividend, Pacific & Orient Berhad is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 257% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 48.8% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was MYR0.048, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.098. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.4% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Pacific & Orient Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 49% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

In Summary

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Pacific & Orient Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

