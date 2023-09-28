Pacific Police officer recognized for heroic house fire rescue

A Pacific Police officer was recognized for heroism by the city council for his life-saving actions.

He ran at a raging house fire in Algona and caught a man and a woman with his hands who were forced to jump from the second floor to escape the flames.

This happened on September 10 but we now have a newly released body cam video of Officer Casey Metzger rushing in, catching people, and taking them away from the fire.

The video below is Officer Metzger receiving the meritorious service recognition Tuesday night.



