Pacific Power outages impacting at least 10,000 customers in Dallas
Power outages are impacting Pacific Power customers in Dallas Saturday.
The utility reported at least 10,000 customers were without power as of 1:30 p.m.
The outages were reported just after 9:30 a.m.
Pacific Power is investigating four outages in Dallas and estimated power would be restored late Saturday afternoon or by 7:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.
This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Pacific Power outages impacting 10,000 customers in Dallas, Oregon