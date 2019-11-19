Is Pacific Smiles Group (ASX:PSQ) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Pacific Smiles Group

How Much Debt Does Pacific Smiles Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Pacific Smiles Group had AU$17.0m of debt, an increase on AU$12.0m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of AU$6.95m, its net debt is less, at about AU$10.0m.

ASX:PSQ Historical Debt, November 19th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Pacific Smiles Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Pacific Smiles Group had liabilities of AU$17.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of AU$25.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had AU$6.95m in cash and AU$1.09m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total AU$34.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Pacific Smiles Group has a market capitalization of AU$268.3m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Pacific Smiles Group's net debt is only 0.45 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 19.5 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. And we also note warmly that Pacific Smiles Group grew its EBIT by 10% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Pacific Smiles Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Pacific Smiles Group recorded free cash flow of 31% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.