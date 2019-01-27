Are Pacific Smiles Group Limited’s (ASX:PSQ) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we’ll look at Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Pacific Smiles Group:

0.17 = AU$10m ÷ (AU$75m – AU$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Pacific Smiles Group has an ROCE of 17%.

See our latest analysis for Pacific Smiles Group

Does Pacific Smiles Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Pacific Smiles Group’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Healthcare industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Pacific Smiles Group’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Pacific Smiles Group’s current ROCE of 17% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 28%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

ASX:PSQ Last Perf January 27th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Pacific Smiles Group.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Pacific Smiles Group’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Pacific Smiles Group has total assets of AU$75m and current liabilities of AU$14m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 19% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.