Pacific Surfliner train slams into big rig

KTLA - Los Angeles

At least five people were taken to the hospital after a collision between an Amtrak train and a semi-truck in Ventura County Tuesday evening that blocked traffic and led to the temporary suspension of train service, authorities announced. This report aired on KTLA 5 News at 11, Dec. 12, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/5-hospitalized-after-crash-between-train-and-semi-truck/

