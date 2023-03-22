Pacific Western Bank explored capital raise, says deposits have stabilized

A street sign for Wall Street is seen in the financial district in New York
Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Pacific Western Bank said on Wednesday its deposits have stabilized and it had more than $11.4 billion in cash as of March 20, although it had explored a capital raise with potential investors.

The bank said deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, including accounts eligible for pass-through insurance, exceeded 65% of its total deposits, as of March 20.

The bank said it had secured $1.4 billion in fully funded cash proceeds from ATLAS SP Partners through a new senior asset-backed financing facility.

Regional banks, whose stocks have been battered since the collapse of two mid-sized U.S. lenders this month, have scrambled to assure customers their deposits are secure after the two bank runs whipsawed the global financial ecosystem.

Shares in the bank, which lost roughly 47% of their value so far this year, were down nearly 13% in trading before the bell.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Recommended Stories

  • PacWest Says It Tapped Atlas Cash After 20% Deposit Outflows

    (Bloomberg) -- PacWest Bancorp said it secured $1.4 billion in cash from a financing facility from Atlas SP Partners after clients drew down an additional 20% of the bank’s deposits and that the firm is abandoning a separate push to raise capital.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFi

  • PacWest Bancorp Stock Tumbles After Bank Opts Against Capital Raise

    The regional bank says it has taken a number of steps to bolster liquidity, including drawing on several available federal facilities.

  • Amazon raises pay for UK operations employees

    The move comes after workers at an Amazon warehouse in Coventry, central England, had struck work for several days in a dispute over pay earlier this year. "We're listening to Amazon workers and the message is very clear: this new pay rate is an insult," said Amanda Gearing, senior organiser of GMB, the union which represent more than 500 Amazon workers. The union had said the Amazon Coventry workers are demanding 15 pounds an hour to cope with a cost-of-living crisis that has sparked strikes across sectors in Britain over the last few months.

  • GameStop stock surges on Q4 earnings beat, meme stocks follow suit

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down the rise in stock for GameStop.

  • 89bio Rockets 30% — And Akero Dives — On A Scorching Battle In Liver Disease

    Small biotech company 89bio scored a win Wednesday in fatty liver disease, and ETNB stock rocketed well above its 50-day moving average.

  • Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement?

    It may seem like an odd notion, but it is possible to save too much money. You may have financial habits that allow you to sock away tons of money but cause your current quality of life to deteriorate. As … Continue reading → The post Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock Jumps 29.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    First Republic Bank (FRC) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • The 1 Stock Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Keep Buying -- and It's Not Occidental Petroleum

    For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been a wealth-building machine for his company's shareholders. Since ascending to the lead role, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of 3,787,464%, which outpaces the total return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 153. With Berkshire Hathaway sitting on more than $128 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and Treasury bonds, as of the end of 2022, Buffett and his team have plenty of firepower to do some shopping during the current bear market.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • Inflation jumps unexpectedly as food shortages bite

    Britain’s vegetable shortage caused inflation to rise unexpectedly last month, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates this week.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is beating the market in 2023. She could be ready to party like it's 2020 again.

  • Here's the Number Medical Properties Trust Investors Should Watch Like a Hawk

    Here's another number that Medical Properties Trust investors should watch like a hawk. As of Feb. 28, 2023, nearly 26.2% of Medical Properties Trust's stock float was sold short. Mainly because it could set the stage for a short squeeze.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – and Both Could Make You Richer Over Time

    Cathie Wood manages several funds through her company Ark Invest that focus on innovative growth. While no company or investment analyst can promise comparable growth, investors hold tremendous potential for outsized gains with Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Roku currently makes up about 5.6% of Cathie Wood's combined portfolios, and it has become more troubled as of late.

  • 3 Stocks for Oil and Gas Contrarians to Buy

    Last week OPEC publicly committed to significantly cutting production...

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030 or Sooner

    Only a select few enterprises reach the exclusive $1 trillion market cap club. The world is increasingly shifting away from cash and toward digital transactions. As the operator of the largest debit and credit card payment network in the world, Visa (NYSE: V) stands to profit from this trend more than any other company.

  • Time to Buy These 3 Dividend Kings

    Here are three of the highest-ranked Dividend Kings at the moment who have raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $24.6 Million in Berkshire Stock

    Abel, who heads the non-insurance operations of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B), purchased 55 class A shares at a price of $447,259 on Friday, lifting his stake in the A shares to 228 shares. Berkshire shares rose 1% Tuesday to $460,515, and the B shares gained 0.9% to $303.85. The purchases were made on behalf of the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members.

  • ‘This is going to be pretty bumpy going forward’: First Republic stock shares plunge almost 50% as people move their money despite $30 billion bailout

    Efforts to reassure the public that First Republic is safe have so far been unsuccessful as bank's shares plunge.